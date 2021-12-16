FFXIV Endwalker MSQ List: All Main Scenario Quests in 6.0

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Final Fantasy XIV‘s newest expansion is here and players all over the world are already taking up arms and experiencing the ending of the game’s acclaimed Hydaelyn and Zodiark storyline as part of the game’s new Main Scenario Quests, or MSQ. With that said, here are all the Main Scenario Quests, or MSQs, introduced in Endwalker.
FFXIV Endwalker MSQ List: All Main Scenario Quests
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker featured the debut of a total of 108 Main Scenario Quests. You can check out all Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Main Scenario Quests, MSQ, below, listed.
Main Scenario Quests (LV.80)
- The Next Ship to Sail
- Old Sharlayan, New to You
- Hitting the Books
- A Seat at the Last Stand
- A Labyrinthine Descent
- Glorified Ratcatcher
- Deeper into the Maze
- The Medial Circuit
- The Full Report, Warts and All
- A Guide of Sorts
- Estate Visitor
- For Thavnair Bound
- On Low Tide
- A Fisherman’s Friend
- House of Divinities
- The Great Work
- Shadowed Footsteps
- A Boy’s Errand
- Tipping the Scale
- The Satrap of Radz-at-Han
Main Scenario Quests (LV.81)
- In the Dark of the Tower
- The Jewel of Thavnair
- The Color of Joy
Main Scenario Quests (LV.82)
- Sound the Bell, School’s In
- A Capital Idea
- Best of the Best
- A Frosty Reception
- Tracks in the Snow
- How the Mighty Are Fallen
- At the End of the Trail
- A Way Forward
- The Last Bastion
- Personae non Gratae
Main Scenario Quests (LV.83)
- His Park Materials
- No Good Deed
- Alea lacta Est
- Strange Bedfellows
- In from the Cold
- Gateway of the Gods
- A Trip to the Moon
- Sea of Sorrows
- The Martyr
Main Scenario Quests (LV.84)
- In Shadow’s Wake
- Helping Hands
- A Harey Situation
- A Taste of the Moon
- Styled a Hero
- All’s Vale That Endsvale
- Back to Old Tricks
- Setting Things Straight
- Heart of the Matter
- Returning Home
Main Scenario Quests (LV.85)
- Skies Aflame
- The Blasphemy Unmasked
- Amidst the Apocalypse
- Beyond the Depths of Despair
- That We Might Live
- When All Hope Seems Lost
- Warm Hearts, Rekindled Hopes
- Simple Pleasures
- Under His Wing
- At World’s End
Main Scenario Quests (LV.86)
- Return to the Crystarium
- Hope Upon a Flower
- Petalouda Hunt
- In Search of Hermes
- Ponder, Warrant, Cherish, Welcome
- Lives Apart
- Their Greatest Contribution
- Aether to Aether
- A Sentimental Gift
- Verdict and Execution
Main Scenario Quests (LV.87)
- Travelers at the Crossroads
- A Past, Not Yet Come to Pass
- Witness to the Spectacle
- Worthy of His Back
- A Flower upon Your Return
- Hunger in the Garden
- Words without Sound
- Follow, Wander, Stumble, Listen
- Caging the Messenger
- Thou Must Live, Die, and Know
Main Scenario Quests (LV.88)
- As the Heavens Burn
- Outside Help
- Going Underground
- No Job Too Small
- Wise Guides
- Agriculture Shock
- Sage Council
- Hither and Yarns
- Once Forged
- Bonds of Adamant(ite)
Main Scenario Quests (LV.89)
- Her Children, One and All
- A Bold Decision
- Friends Gathered
- Unto the Heavens
- A §trαnge New World
- On Burdεned ωings
- A Test of Wιll
- Roads Pαved││Sacri┣ice
- F//εsh AbanΔon┨Δ
- Where Kn∞wledge Leads
Main Scenario Quests (LV.90)
- Vic┨οry ̈ ̈ ̈╳, │̆││ε Lost
- ┣┨̈//̈ No┨ΦounΔ•••
- Hello, World
- Forge Ahead
- You’re Not Alone
- Endwalker (Quest)
Apart from the new main quests, FFXIV Endwalker also featured the debut of six new female Viera Hairstyles, a new spearfishing mechanic, as well as that of two new classes Sage and Reaper, and that of two new cities, Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han.
You can play Endwalker right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, and PCs, via Steam. The game’s new Pandemonium raid is set to be released in the third quarter of December, you can check out everything you need to know about the new raid, such as its release date, here.