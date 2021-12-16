FFXIV Endwalker MSQ List: All Main Scenario Quests in 6.0

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Final Fantasy XIV‘s newest expansion is here and players all over the world are already taking up arms and experiencing the ending of the game’s acclaimed Hydaelyn and Zodiark storyline as part of the game’s new Main Scenario Quests, or MSQ. With that said, here are all the Main Scenario Quests, or MSQs, introduced in Endwalker.

FFXIV Endwalker MSQ List: All Main Scenario Quests

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker featured the debut of a total of 108 Main Scenario Quests. You can check out all Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Main Scenario Quests, MSQ, below, listed.

Main Scenario Quests (LV.80)

The Next Ship to Sail

Old Sharlayan, New to You

Hitting the Books

A Seat at the Last Stand

A Labyrinthine Descent

Glorified Ratcatcher

Deeper into the Maze

The Medial Circuit

The Full Report, Warts and All

A Guide of Sorts

Estate Visitor

For Thavnair Bound

On Low Tide

A Fisherman’s Friend

House of Divinities

The Great Work

Shadowed Footsteps

A Boy’s Errand

Tipping the Scale

The Satrap of Radz-at-Han

Main Scenario Quests (LV.81)

In the Dark of the Tower

The Jewel of Thavnair

The Color of Joy

Main Scenario Quests (LV.82)

Sound the Bell, School’s In

A Capital Idea

Best of the Best

A Frosty Reception

Tracks in the Snow

How the Mighty Are Fallen

At the End of the Trail

A Way Forward

The Last Bastion

Personae non Gratae

Main Scenario Quests (LV.83)

His Park Materials

No Good Deed

Alea lacta Est

Strange Bedfellows

In from the Cold

Gateway of the Gods

A Trip to the Moon

Sea of Sorrows

The Martyr

Main Scenario Quests (LV.84)

In Shadow’s Wake

Helping Hands

A Harey Situation

A Taste of the Moon

Styled a Hero

All’s Vale That Endsvale

Back to Old Tricks

Setting Things Straight

Heart of the Matter

Returning Home

Main Scenario Quests (LV.85)

Skies Aflame

The Blasphemy Unmasked

Amidst the Apocalypse

Beyond the Depths of Despair

That We Might Live

When All Hope Seems Lost

Warm Hearts, Rekindled Hopes

Simple Pleasures

Under His Wing

At World’s End

Main Scenario Quests (LV.86)

Return to the Crystarium

Hope Upon a Flower

Petalouda Hunt

In Search of Hermes

Ponder, Warrant, Cherish, Welcome

Lives Apart

Their Greatest Contribution

Aether to Aether

A Sentimental Gift

Verdict and Execution

Main Scenario Quests (LV.87)

Travelers at the Crossroads

A Past, Not Yet Come to Pass

Witness to the Spectacle

Worthy of His Back

A Flower upon Your Return

Hunger in the Garden

Words without Sound

Follow, Wander, Stumble, Listen

Caging the Messenger

Thou Must Live, Die, and Know

Main Scenario Quests (LV.88)

As the Heavens Burn

Outside Help

Going Underground

No Job Too Small

Wise Guides

Agriculture Shock

Sage Council

Hither and Yarns

Once Forged

Bonds of Adamant(ite)

Main Scenario Quests (LV.89)

Her Children, One and All

A Bold Decision

Friends Gathered

Unto the Heavens

A §trαnge New World

On Burdεned ωings

A Test of Wιll

Roads Pαved││Sacri┣ice

F//εsh AbanΔon┨Δ

Where Kn∞wledge Leads

Main Scenario Quests (LV.90)

Vic┨οry ̈ ̈ ̈╳, │̆││ε Lost

┣┨̈//̈ No┨ΦounΔ•••

Hello, World

Forge Ahead

You’re Not Alone

Endwalker (Quest)

Apart from the new main quests, FFXIV Endwalker also featured the debut of six new female Viera Hairstyles, a new spearfishing mechanic, as well as that of two new classes Sage and Reaper, and that of two new cities, Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han.

You can play Endwalker right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, and PCs, via Steam. The game’s new Pandemonium raid is set to be released in the third quarter of December, you can check out everything you need to know about the new raid, such as its release date, here.