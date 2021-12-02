FFXIV: How to Unlock Reaper in Endwalker

The Reaper job is the newest Melee DPS class in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, and it’s incredibly easy to unlock. Like most new jobs added to the game, players can start the new questline and get the new gear in one of the game’s starting cities. You don’t have to reach the Endwalker main scenario quests to unlock this job, but you do have to meet the minimum level requirement. Like Sage, Reaper starts at Level 70, so you’ll have to do a bit of grinding if you’re not already caught up. Here’s how to unlock Reaper in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to Unlock Reaper in Final Fantasy XIV

To unlock Reaper, all you have to do is complete the quest called “The Killer Instinct,” which can be found in Ul’dah. More specifically, this quest is obtained from the Flustered Attendant on the Steps of Nald (X:12.8 Y:8.6).

This quest has a level requirement of 70, so you will need to have at least one combat job at Level 70 or higher in order to accept it. As always, look out for a blue quest marker with an attached plus sign. Any quest with that blue icon will unlock something, and that applies to the Reaper quest as well.

The Killer Instinct quest introduces you to the main characters of the Reaper job questline and, more importantly, rewards you with a starting set of Reaper gear. You’ll get a full set of Level 70 armor, a starting Level 70 weapon, and a job crystal. Since this class starts at Level 70, you’ll receive a seemingly overwhelming number of abilities to start with. Take some time to read the tooltips for each skill and get a feel for the job’s rotation.

FFXIV-Endwalker-Job-Changes-Reaper

The Endwalker MSQ starts at Level 80, picking up right where Shadowbringers left off, so you won’t be able to play the main story with Reaper right away. Grinding from Level 70 to Level 80 can be a daunting process, especially when most people just want to play the new Endwalker dungeons and trials, but it shouldn’t be an issue if you already know the best ways to grind.

Endwalker increases the armoury bonus from 50% to 100% for all classes below level 80, so leveling up should be easier than ever before as long as you have another high-level combat job. As always, make sure to eat some food and join a Free Company for easy XP bonuses, and then start grinding away in Bozja or Shadowbringers dungeons. You can also turn in a Wondrous Tails journey to Khloe in Idyllshire to get a large chunk of XP.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2021

