Final Fantasy XIV Version 6.0 Full Patch Notes (Endwalker)

Version 6.0 is finally here for Final Fantasy XIV, bringing the Endwalker expansion to the game along with countless changes. Along with the conclusion to the Hydaelyn/Zodiark storyline that has been ongoing since the game’s original launch, this expansion adds two brand-new jobs to the game. Reaper is the new Melee DPS class in Endwalker, and Sage is the game’s fourth Healer job. There are plenty of new areas to explore as well, including Old Sharlyan and Garlemald. There’s a lot to see and do in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, so here’s everything new with the version 6.0 update.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Version 6.0 Patch Notes

The Final Fantasy XIV servers will go down for maintenance 24 hours before the expansion launches. When the servers come back online, Endwalker will be officially available. Here are all the major new features added in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker.

New Areas New cities have been added. Old Sharlyan Radz-at-Han Labyrinthos Thavnair Garlemald Mare Lamentorum New city and field aetherytes have been added.

New Jobs The Reaper and Sage jobs have been added.

New Quests New main scenario quests have been added. New side story quests have been added. Role quests have been added.

Studium Deliveries Studium Deliveries have been added. Each Disciple of the Hand or Land will be able to progress through one of five series of quests associated with the different faculties of the Studium. Completing deliveries for a faculty of the Studium will advance the story of that particular faculty.

Housing Following the successful restoration of the Firmament, a new housing district, Empyreum, has been added in Ishgard. Please note that players will only be able to visit the first ward of Empyreum upon the release of Patch 6.0. The sale of plots and apartments is scheduled to begin in Patch 6.1. In preparation for the lottery sale system scheduled to be implemented in Patch 6.1, it will no longer be possible to relocate an estate to plots of land that are not yet ready for purchase.

Character Customization Players can now select male Viera when creating a character. New hairstyle options have been added for female Viera. A new face option has been added for male Midlander Hyur.

Battle Changes The level cap has been increased to 90. Weapon damage will be adjusted to achieve parity between the physical and magical damage attributes of weapons at the same item level. Experience points previously earned from standard dungeon enemies will now be earned from dungeon bosses. In order to curb the inflation of game data such as HP and damage, values used in battle calculations have been downscaled. The amount of experience points required to level up Disciple of War and Magic classes and jobs has been adjusted due to the downscaling of values.

New Dungeons and Trials Dungeons and Trials have not been revealed to avoid spoilers.

New Items and Clothing Several new clothing items have been added. Belts can no longer be equipped. The Waist tab of the Armoury Chest has been removed. Many items can now be equipped regardless of gender.



These are just the biggest and most prominent new additions in Final Fantasy XIV version 6.0. There are many more smaller changes in the Endwalker patch notes, but the full list of patch notes is too long to list here. You can see everything new on the Final Fantasy XIV site.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.