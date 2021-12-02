FFXIV Endwalker Downtime: How Long Will Servers Be Down for 6.0?

With Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker early access beginning on December 3rd, the game will be taken down to instal the update onto its servers. the question is how long will the servers be down? players will want to know when the servers are back up so they can start grinding up their levels and get to the new content in Final Fantasy XIV. Hopefully, players have already been preparing for Endwalker. Even if you are not prepared there are still ways you can begin the content on day one. Let’s go over when the servers should be back up.

How Long Will the FFXIV Servers Be Down?

The servers for Final Fantasy XIV were planned to be taken down 24 hours before the expansion goes live. Players playing at 1 A.M. PST on December 2nd noticed that the servers went offline. This means that the servers should be back up at 1 A.M. PST with the Endwalker expansion being live. Going onto the launcher can confirm this as a status update is posted showing that servers are planned to go back up at this time. It should be noted that the completion time of maintenance can change so the servers may not be back up at 1 a.m. pst. If a delay should occur a status update should appear on the launcher.

Once the servers are back up, players should be able to start downloading the Endwalker patch for the game. With everyone downloading the update at around the same time don’t be surprised if your download speed seems slow. This is an issue on the server’s side and not your ISP. For many players, the download is something they may want to stay up late to begin and then go off to bed so they can get to work later that day. There should be no rush about getting the update done as nothing will change should you not be playing as soon as the update is live.

If you run into any questions while playing Endwalker, make sure to check out our guides as we will be posting plenty about the new expansion.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS4, and PS5.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2021