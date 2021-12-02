FFXIV Endwalker Downtime: How Long Will Servers Be Down for 6.0?

How long will you have to wait to experience Endwalker?

December 2nd, 2021 by J.T. Isenhour

final-fantasy-xiv-endwalker-1280x720

With Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker early access beginning on December 3rd, the game will be taken down to instal the update onto its servers. the question is how long will the servers be down? players will want to know when the servers are back up so they can start grinding up their levels and get to the new content in Final Fantasy XIV. Hopefully, players have already been preparing for Endwalker. Even if you are not prepared there are still ways you can begin the content on day one. Let’s go over when the servers should be back up.

How Long Will the FFXIV Servers Be Down?

The servers for Final Fantasy XIV were planned to be taken down 24 hours before the expansion goes live. Players playing at 1 A.M. PST on December 2nd noticed that the servers went offline. This means that the servers should be back up at 1 A.M. PST with the Endwalker expansion being live. Going onto the launcher can confirm this as a status update is posted showing that servers are planned to go back up at this time. It should be noted that the completion time of maintenance can change so the servers may not be back up at 1 a.m. pst. If a delay should occur a status update should appear on the launcher.

Once the servers are back up, players should be able to start downloading the Endwalker patch for the game. With everyone downloading the update at around the same time don’t be surprised if your download speed seems slow. This is an issue on the server’s side and not your ISP. For many players, the download is something they may want to stay up late to begin and then go off to bed so they can get to work later that day. There should be no rush about getting the update done as nothing will change should you not be playing as soon as the update is live.

If you run into any questions while playing Endwalker, make sure to check out our guides as we will be posting plenty about the new expansion.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS4, and PS5.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2021

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Final Fantasy XIV Version 6.0 Full Patch Notes (Endwalker)
Version 6.0 is finally here for Final Fantasy XIV, bringing the Endwalker expansion to the game along with countless changes...
Attack of the Fanboy
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker logo Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Delayed to December
Warriors of Light will have to be kept in the dark for a bit longer than expected
Attack of the Fanboy
Endwalker Tank FFXIV: How to Skip to Endwalker on Day One
How to reach the beginning of the end on day one.
Attack of the Fanboy
FFXIV Endwalker Title FFXIV: Best Ways to Prepare for Endwalker
As release gets closer we all need to be ready.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Pokemon GO – How to Beat Giovanni (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO How to Beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – December 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy