FFXIV Fishing: Where to Find Shallows Cod

In Final Fantasy XIV, players can explore the game’s multi-awarded and acclaimed world in many ways, which include taking part in main quests, side quests, raids, and of course, making use of their abilities to craft, hunt, and fish. With that said, we will now tell you where you can find the elusive Shallows Cod in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

Where to Find Shallows Cod in FFXIV

According to many sources in the game’s community, you can find and catch the Shallows Cod in FFXIV by spearfishing on Thavnair, more specifically between X: 4.0-6.0 Y:27.0-29.0, on Southern Great Runoff. The saltwater fish will be a medium-sized slow-moving fish. It’s good to remember that Endwalker marked a new step in FFXIV’s spearfishing mechanic, which is now simpler and way more dynamic.

How to Spearfish on FFXIV

You can spearfish on Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker by equipping your spearfishing gear and then heading underwater. Once you are submerged, use your Fathom and Shark Eye actions to locate the specified areas called teeming waters, which you will be able to identify as shining spots. Once you spot them, interact with them, and you will be able to enter the new spearfishing minigame.

Apart from the new mechanic and the wide array of other features released as part of the game’s new expansion, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker also featured the debut of the male Viera as a playable character, the debut of six new female Viera Hairstyles, as well as that of two new classes Sage and Reaper, and that of two new cities, Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han.

You can play Endwalker right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, and PCs, via Steam. The game’s new Pandemonium raid is set to be released in the third quarter of December, you can check out everything you need to know about the new raid, such as its release date, here.