FFXIV Endwalker: How to Unlock All 6 New Viera Hairstyles

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Final Fantasy XIV‘s newest expansion is here, bringing to players a wide array of new features, such as new main scenario quests, new weapons, armor, consumables, minions, and of course, a wide variety of new cosmetics. With that said, we will now tell you how to get all the new Viera Hairstyles in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

How to Unlock All 6 New Viera Hairstyles in FFXIV Endwalker

The six new hairstyles are a new basic one, available from the get-go, Ponytails, Controlled Chaos, Pulse, Battle-ready Bobs, and Scanning for Style. You can get Ponytails by purchasing Modern Aesthetics – Ponytails from the Gold Saucer Attendant for 8,000 MGP, Controlled Chaos can be acquired by purchasing Modern Aesthetics – Controlled Chaos from Enie, in the Firmament. The item can be unlocked with 1,800 Skybuilders’ Scrips. The new Pulse hairstyle can be bought in the game’s online store, while Battle-ready Bobs, and Scanning for Style are both drops from the boss of The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach raid (LV.80). To recap, here’s how to get all the new Viera Hairstyles in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker:

Aside from the addition of the new hairstyles, the new update also marked the debut of the male Viera option on the character screen. The update also increased the game’s level cap from 80 to 90 and featured the debut of the two new classes Sage and Reaper, as well as that of the two new cities, Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han.

You can play Endwalker right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, and PCs, via Steam. The game’s new Pandemonium raid is set to be released in the third quarter of December, you can check out everything you need to know about the new raid, such as its release date, here.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2021