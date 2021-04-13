Final Fantasy 14: How to Unlock Patch 5.5 Main Scenerio Death Unto Dawn

Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.5 introduces the first half of the final chapter in Shadowbringer’s Main Scenario. Death Unto Dawn will act as a prologue to the next Final Fantasy 14 expansion, Endwalker, and you will want to complete it prior to the expansion’s launch later this year (unless you want to play catch-up in the 11th hour).

The patch 5.5 Main Scenario begins in Mor Dhona after completing the 5.4 storyline in Final Fantasy 14.

Like all previous Main Scenario quests, you will first need to clear the previous chapter to progress to the next. That means wrapping up whatever Main Scenario quests you have leftover from Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.4 before taking on the new quests in patch 5.5. If you are level 80, but have not finished the initial Shadowbringers campaign you’ll need to do that first, then clear all the following Main Scenario quests.

Once you have wrapped up Futures Rewritten you can return to the Rising Stones in Mor Dhona and speak with Alisaie (X:6.0, Y:5.9) to grab the first quest in the Death Unto Dawn Main Scenerio, Unto the Breach. There are only six quests in the patch 5.5 Main Scenario, since the narrative has been split in half (which is standard for the last major patch in an expansion). Patch 5.58 will add the last collection of quests for Death Unto Dawn, so knock out these six to start those immediately when they debut.

Additionally, the new dungeon – Paglth’an – is unlocked by completing quests in the patch 5.5 Main Scenario. You will need to complete this dungeon to regain access to the Expert Roulette in the Duty Finder, so even if you don’t care for the story in Final Fantasy 14, you’ll want to wrap up Death Unto Dawn to keep up with your endgame grind.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers is available now on PC and PlayStation 4, and the official version for PlayStation 5 is currently in beta.