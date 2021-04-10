Update 5.5 is headed out next week for Final Fantasy XIV and the developers have released a set of preliminary patch notes to let players know what to expect when the patch arrives on April 13th. Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.5 is going to have plenty to offer players of all levels and for those that have purchased different aspects of the game.

Final Fantasy XIV Update 5.5 Patch Notes

In Patch 5.5 for Final Fantasy XIV players will find new main quests, side quests, treasure hunts, and companies. Changes have been made to numerous aspects of the game, including new cards for Triple Triad, changes to Doman Mahjong, changes to the Battle System and many more things that have been updated in the game.

New Main Scenario Quests

These new main scenario quests require the purchase and registration of FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers.

Unto the Breach

Disciple of War or Magic level 80The Rising Stones (X:6.0 Y:5.9)Alisaie Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Futures Rewritten.”

Here Be Dragons

Disciple of War or Magic level 80The Lochs (X:36.3 Y:32.0)AlphinaudPlayers must first complete the main scenario quest “Unto the Breach.”

Righteous Indignation

Disciple of War or Magic level 80Azys Lla (X:12.1 Y:25.4)EstinienPlayers must first complete the main scenario quest “Here Be Dragons.”

Unknown Quest

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Righteous Indignation.”

Unknown Quest

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”

Unknown Quest

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”

Chronicles of a New Era Quests

These new quests require the purchase and registration of FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers.

YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse

Konogg, Alone

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

Kholusia (X:34.7 Y:18.2)

Dig Site Chief

Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “To Make Amends.”

Brave New World

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

The Puppets’ Bunker (X:9.8 Y:14.3)

Dig Site Chief

Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “Konogg, Alone.”

Unknown

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “Brave New World.”

Unknown

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “???”

The following are weekly story quests that may be completed to continue the story of YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse:

Unknown

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “???”

Unknown

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “???”

Unknown

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “???”

The Sorrow of Werlyt

Duty in the Sky with Diamond

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

The Lochs (X:11.3 Y:22.5)

Resistance Officer

Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “In Memory.”

Unknown

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “Duty in the Sky with Diamond.”

New Side Story Quests

These new side quests require the purchase and registration of FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers.

The Dragon Made

Any class or job level 1

The Lochs (X:11.5 Y:22.5)

Warmachina Fanatic

Players must have obtained the Fae Gwiber, Innocent Gwiber, Shadow Gwiber, Ruby Gwiber, Gwiber of Light, Emerald Gwiber, and Diamond Gwiber mounts.

Custom Deliveries

You Can Count on It

Disciple of the Hand or Land level 70

The Firmament (X:11.0 Y:14.5)

Francel

Players must complete the quests “Smiles Cross the Sky,” “The Brume Lifts,” and “Go West, Craftsman.”

Those Who Serve

Disciple of the Hand or Land level 70

The Firmament (X:8.9 Y:8.4)

Maurilette

Players must first complete the quest “You Can Count on It” and achieve a satisfaction level of 4 with Count Charlemend de Durendaire.

Adjustments have been made to the summoner job quest “To Be Second Best.”

Players who accepted this quest prior to the release of Patch 5.5 must abandon the quest and restart it by speaking to Y’mhitra in Old Gridania (X:10.9 Y:6.3).

New Chapters have been added to New Game +

The final quest of each chapter must be completed before it can be unlocked.

Chronicles of a New Era Quests

Eden

The Sorrow of Werlyt

Side Story Quests

Tales from the Shadows

Treasure Hunt

Rewards for Gliderskin Treasure Maps and Zonureskin Treasure Maps have been adjusted.

Rewards in the Dungeons of Lyhe Ghiah have been adjusted.

Grand and Free Companies

These additions and adjustments contain elements that may require the purchase and registration of the expansion packs Shadowbringers & Heavensward

New craftable items have been added to the company workshop.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to subaquatic voyages:

These additions and adjustments contain elements that require the purchase and registration of Heavensward

New areas have been added.

A wider selection of items can be obtained from voyages.

Maximum submersible rank has been increased from 80 to 90.

Housing Changes

Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added.

New furnishings have been added.

New orchestrion rolls have been added

The layout of the Online Store & Bonuses category of the Orchestrion List has been adjusted to prevent song titles from being cut off.

New aquarium fish have been added.

A new seed for flowerpots

The Mandeville Gold Saucer

New Additions to Triple Triad

New cards have been added.

The chance of receiving Triple Triad cards upon defeating NPCs has been increased.

The rules for building Triple Triad card decks have been adjusted.

Following these adjustments, it is now possible to include both four and five star cards in a single deck.

Changes to Doman Mahjong

The display of opponent names can now be set to initials.

Name display settings can be changed in the Settings menu under the Mahjong tab of the Gold Saucer window.

An explanation for discarded tiles has been added.

Miscellaneous Changes

Prizes available in exchange for Khloe’s Gold Certificate of Commendation, Khloe’s Silver Certificate of Commendation, and Khloe’s Bronze Certificate of Commendation have been adjusted.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to Faux Hollows:

The available trial for Faux Hollows has been changed.

Different unreal trials will be available in each major patch.

New items are available in exchange for faux leaves.

New hairstyles have been added.

Battle System Changes

