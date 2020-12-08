Final Fantasy 14 – How to Unlock Patch 5.4 Main Scenario Alisaie’s Quest

Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.4 introduces the next chapter in the Shadowbringer’s Main Scenario, and it kicks off the arc leading us into the MMO’s next expansion. Naturally players will want to knock this out as soon as possible (gotta avoid those spoilers), so here’s how to unlock the patch 5.4 main scenario.

The patch 5.4 Main Scenario can be started in Mor Dhona after completing the 5.3 storyline in Final Fantasy 14.

Like all previous Main Scenario quests, you will first need to clear the previous chapter to progress to the next. That means wrapping up whatever Main Scenario quests you have leftover from Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.3 before taking on the new quests in patch 5.4. If you are level 80, but have not finished the Shadowbringers launch campaign then you’ll need to that first, then all the subsequent Main Scenario quests.

Once you’ve wrapped that up you can start the latest Main Scenario in Mor Dhona (no Crystarium this time around). Pray, return to the Waking Sands Rising Stones (X:6.0 Y:5.9) and speak with Krile to accept the aptly named “Alisaie’s Quest.”

There are ten Main Scenario quests total in Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.4, and you’ll unlock the new dungeon along the way. Completing the new Main Scenario should take you roughly 3-5 hours, though expect that playtime to expand if you watch all the cutscenes.