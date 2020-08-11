Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 Main Scenario – Where to Unlock In the Name of the Light

After what has felt like an eternity Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 is finally here, and included is the latest chapter in the Main Scenario. If you’re all caught up with the story and have been waiting on this update then you’ll want to pick up “In the Name of the Light” to get the ball rolling. If you logged out in the Rising Stones you’re gonna want to pull up your teleport menu after you log in, however.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 Main Scenario is Unlocked in The Crystarium.

Yep, for once we are not picking up the latest Main Scenario quest from the Rising Stones. I know, it’s shocking to say the least. Whatever shall Tataru do in our absence (she’s probably knitting the Scions some dapper new uniforms for when they *SPOILER*). Instead of popping into the Scion’s usual haunt, head on over to The Crystarium and port over the The Pendants, where the Manager of Suites (X: 12.5 Y: 16.2) is standing behind his counter. Talk to him to grab “In the Name of the Light”, and you’ll be off on your next adventure.

The newest dungeon, Heroes’ Gauntlet, is locked behind the latest Main Scenario quest, so if you want to run your Expert roulette as soon as possible you’ll have to prioritize the MSQ over the other new bits of content in Patch 5.3. Considering this is the finale to the Shadowbringers’ arc expect the latest batch of Main Scenario quests to take a bit of time to clear. There’s also a new trial included, and the Extreme variant is included in this patch.

Twelve bless you, Warrior of Light. You’ll need all the assistance you can get.