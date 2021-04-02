Final Fantasy XIV: How to Access the PS5 Beta

Square Enix revealed today how players could access the Final Fantasy XIV PS5 Beta. This marks the game’s second move to a new generation of consoles after receiving a rerelease on PlayStation 4. The company previously announced that the PlayStation 5 Beta’s launch would coincide with the 5.5 patch on April 13th, giving players the chance to experience brand new content on enhanced hardware.

Instructions for Owners of a Physical PlayStation 4 Copy

On your PlayStation®5, sign in with the PlayStation Network account you are using to play the PlayStation®4 version. Visit PlayStation™Store on your PlayStation®5 and navigate to the FINAL FANTASY XIV store page. On the store page, press the […] button and select “FINAL FANTASY XIV PS5 Upgrade Edition (Beta Version)” to proceed with the download. A game disc is not required when using this download version. Once the download is complete, launch the PlayStation®5 version of FINAL FANTASY XIV from the FINAL FANTASY XIV game screen.

Instructions of Owners of a Digital PlayStation 4 Copy

On your PlayStation®5, sign in with the PlayStation Network account you are using to play the PlayStation®4 version. Select “FINAL FANTASY XIV” from the Game Library menu. Select the “PS5 Upgrade Edition (Beta Version)” icon on the right side of the game screen. On the store page, press the […] button and select “FINAL FANTASY XIV PS5 Upgrade Edition (Beta Version)” to proceed with the download. Once the download is complete, launch the PlayStation®5 version of FINAL FANTASY XIV from the FINAL FANTASY XIV game screen.

Instructions for New Players

Visit PlayStation™Store on your PlayStation®5 and navigate to the FINAL FANTASY XIV store page. On the store page, press the […] button and select “FINAL FANTASY XIV Free Trial” to download the Free Trial client. Once the download is complete, launch the PlayStation®5 version of FINAL FANTASY XIV from the FINAL FANTASY XIV game screen.

New players to the game will be excited to learn that the game’s free trial includes up through the first expansion pack, meaning that hundreds of hours worth of content are available for free on PlayStation 4, PC, and soon PlayStation5. Cross-platform multiplayer is also supported, and the ability to login from any of these devices provided you own the game on it. PlayStation 5 owners who wish to start playing the game now can download the PlayStation 4 version and use that until the beta releases on the 13th. The PlayStation 5 version of the game will feature 4K resolution, faster loading, and enhanced performance.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PlayStation 4 and PC.