Genshin Impact Version 1.6: Release Date, Featured Characters, and Other Details You Need to Know

Genshin Impact Version 1.6 is just around the corner, and with it comes a new 5-star character, another Archon quest, and a new area to explore. Additionally, Genshin Impact will introduce its first set of alternate costumes for existing characters and a host of new events, all leading up to what appears to be the release of the next major region, Inazuma. So, what is the released date for Genshin Impact Version 1.6? What characters will be featured in the 1.6 banners? And, what can you expect in general from the next major Genshin update?

Genshin Impact Version 1.6 includes a permanent new mini-zone: Dodoland!

In Genshin Impact Version 1.6, the adorable yet chaotic Klee receives a letter from the mysterious Dodo-King, “threatening to take Dodoco away from her.” Since Klee is rather fond of Dodoco, it’s up to the Traveler to venture to the remote archipelago of Dodoland, using a boat called a “Waverider”.

If you’re getting Wind Waker vibes from this description then you’re not alone: this first Version 1.6 event will largely revolve around exploring Dodoland by ship as Travelers overcome a series of tough challenges, to include a new world boss called Maguu Kenki. The best part about the “Midsummer Island Adventure” (as the event is called)? The Waverider and Dodoland will remain as permanent additions to Genshin Impact.

Additionally, there will be two outfits added to Genshin Impact in Version 1.6. Both Jean and Barbara will have a new summer, beach-themed outfit to unlock. Jean’s “Sea Breeze Dandelion” will be available in the in-game shop with a limited-time discount (it will cost 1350 Genesis Crystals while on sale) . Barbara’s “Summertime Sparkle” will be free to obtain, so long as Traveler’s complete certain objectives in the Echoing Tales event. If Traveler’s miss out on Jean’s sale and the Echoing Tides event, both outfits will sell for 1680 Genesis Crystals in the shop.

Who is the new character in Genshin Impact Version 1.6?

It’s safe to say Klee will lead one of the banners in Version 1.6, but who is the new character debuting in the second? Wandering samurai Kaedehara Kazuha, an Anemo and sword-wielding 5-star character from Inazuma (making him the first playable character to launch from the region), will be the featured 5-star in the second banner.

According to miHoYo, Kazuha’s, “Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst can not only deal Anemo damage and effectively control enemies, but also deal additional elemental damage if they come into contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro. At the same time, by triggering a Swirl reaction, Kazuha can further buff his teammates with an Elemental Damage Bonus for their corresponding Element.” So, pretty standard Anemo stuff on paper, but I’m sure our build guide will have more to say on his skills when it drops around the time his banner does.

Kazuha will also star in the next Archon quest alongside the bold Beidou, and the pair will work with the Traveler to find a way into the closed-off nation of Inazuma. While not confirmed, Inazuma is rumored to arrive in the next major Genshin Impact update; whether it’ll be called Version 1.7 or 2.0 has yet to be determined, but it seems Travelers around the globe will finally have a full new region to explore soon.

Who are the featured characters in the Version 1.6 banners?

Currently we know Klee and Kazuha are the featured 5-star characters in the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 banners. The first banner will kick-off with Klee, since the Midsummer Island Adventure event stars the explosion-obsessed child. After, Kazuha will take her place, debuting alongside the new Archon quest he features heavily in.

We do have a few leaks concerning the featured 4-star characters in the Version 1.6 banners, but do take this information with a grain of salt. The source of the leaks has been on the money in the past, but it never hurts to retain some skepticism. The rumored featured 4-star characters for the Version 1.6 Klee banner are Fischl, Sucrose, and Barbara. As for Kazuha, his rumored 4-star featured characters are Rosaria, Bennett, and Razor.

What events will be in Genshin Impact Version 1.6?

The first event that will take place in Genshin Impact Version 1.6 is the Midsummer Island Adventure, mentioned above. Following that will be Echoing Tales, which is one giant fetch-quest featuring magical conches on the Dodoland archipelago (and it’s the event you’ll need to participate in if you want Barbara’s “Summertime Sparkle” outfit for free).

This will be followed by Kaboomball Kombat, and it also takes place on the islands. Travelers will deflect kaboomballs back to the Dodo fortress for points and rewards: think Pong meets beach volleyball and you’ve got the right idea. After, Never-Ending Battle will task Travelers with taking down a selection of enemies in one fell swoop using special mechanisms and blessing from Momentum Disks. Naturally, there are multiple difficulties, and the harder the challenge the higher your score (and the better your rewards).

Finally, Genshin Impact Version 1.6 will conclude with the Legend of the Vagabond Sword, an event that doesn’t take place on the new islands. It’s a domain challenge featuring “three powerful foes” (an Oceanid, Primo Geovishap, and the new Maguu Kenki). Like other domain challenge events from the past, Legend of the Vagabond Sword will allow Travelers to choose the specific difficulty and modifiers they wish to use to earn the highest score possible.

Rewards for the Version 1.6 events include the usual fare – Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wits, and character/talent ascension materials – but there are also a few namecards and a new 4-star catalyst up for grabs. The 4-star – Dodoco Tales – will be available as a reward from Midsummer Island Adventure. As for Echoing Tales, you can grab Barbara’s new outfit, “Summertime Sparkle”.

What are the System Optimizations and Quality-of-Life improvements coming in Version 1.6?

Genshin Impact Version 1.6 will come with a handful of system optimization and quality-of-life improvements, much like previous version updates before it. In Version 1.6 miHoYo are adding a serial navigation function for enemies tracked via the Adventurer’s Handbook. What this means is you’ll no longer have to return to the book to track the next spawn of a similar enemy, which is a very welcome change.

The PC version of Genshin Impact is getting a couple new keybinds for Travelers to utilize. The O key will bring up our Friends List, and the L key will open the Party Setup screen (thank the Archons!). Finally, domains are getting a domain details page that will list the type of enemies that will appear in the selected stage, as well as the specific details of the Ley Line Disorder.

As for quality-of-life, Travelers can add their characters to their Serenitea Pot plots, and they’ll do more than just stand there looking pretty. Characters in the Serenitea Pot will passively obtain Companionship Experience over time. The higher a Traveler’s Adeptal Energy Rank the more Companionship Experience they’ll obtain. Travelers can only invite up to 8 characters at a time, however, and they need to first complete the basic tutorial.

When does Genshin Impact Version 1.6 release?

Genshin Impact Version 1.6 launches June 9th, though as of publication the time has yet to be posted. I’ll be sure to update this article when miHoYo posts the time in the official patch notes, but to use previous patches for reference, the Version 1.6 update should go live between 4pm and 10pm PST in the U.S.

Be sure to check out the full Genshin Impact Version 1.6 Special Program below if you’d like to see footage of everything listed above. In the meantime, Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.

- This article was updated on:June 3rd, 2021