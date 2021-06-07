Update 1.6 has arrived for Genshin Impact and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The next big update to Genshin Impact is releasing this week and it’s patch number 1.6. While the patch has not been released yet, the game will undergo a long maintenance period to later this week for it to be installed on all platforms.

Maintenance and installation for the game is taking place on July 9th, 2021 and will last for around five hours. The new patch will include the new Midsummer Island Adventure content among lots of other things as well.

New items, quests and events will also open up to all players of the game. You can read the full patch notes for the game posted down below.

Genshin Impact Update 1.6 Patch Notes

Update Details

I. New Limited-Time Area (This area is only available during Version 1.6)

After being out of sight for quite some time, Klee shows up with a mysterious letter in her hand. According to the letter, there seem to be some uncharted islands that lie well-hidden amidst the sea…

Area Unlock Criteria:

Complete Klee’s Story “Quest Trifolium Chapter: Act I – True Treasure”

Complete the Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom”

The islands will no longer be accessible after the end of Version 1.6. You will also no longer be able to open treasure chests, gather materials, or earn quest rewards on the islands, so grab the opportunity to explore away!

II. New Character

5-Star Character “Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves” Kaedehara Kazuha (Anemo)

Vision: Anemo

Weapon: Sword

A wandering samurai from Inazuma who is currently with Liyue’s Crux Fleet. A gentle and carefree soul whose heart hides a great many burdens from the past.

III. New Equipment

New Weapons

Freedom-Sworn (5-Star Sword)

Mitternachts Waltz (4-Star Bow)

Dodoco Tales (4-Star Catalyst)

IV. New Gameplay

New Serenitea Pot Feature: Companion Move-In

Travelers can invite companions to move into their Serenitea Pot. Companions invited to the Serenitea Pot will deepen their bonds with the Traveler. They will continuously gain Companionship EXP.

Companions who remain in the Serenitea Pot for a long time may take a liking to certain furnishings and prepare gifts for the Traveler in return…

V. New System

Dressing Room Update: New Outfits

Barbara — Summertime Sparkle

Jean — Sea Breeze Dandelion

VI. New Events

New Version Event — “Midsummer Island Adventure”

Midsummer Island Adventure Event: Take Part and Exchange for the Event-Exclusive Catalyst, Dodoco Tales

During this event, explore the islands, complete various challenges, and collect Shiny Flotsam and Mini “Harpasta” to exchange for rewards such as Dodoco Tales (Catalyst), Northlander Billet Trove, Crown of Insight, and Furnishing Blueprints!

Event Duration

Eligibility

Adventure Rank 21 or above

Complete the Archon Quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” and Trifolium Chapter: Act I “True Treasure”

During the event, the Adventure Rank required to unlock Klee’s Story Quest “True Treasure” will be lowered to Adventure Rank 21, and the Story Quest will not require a Story Key to unlock.

Act I: Main Cannon, Make Ready… Fire!

During the event, complete the “Mysterious Islands: Journey to the Unknown” quest to unlock “Act I: Main Cannon, Make Ready… Fire!”

During the event, by clearing the sea of any monster encampments, Travelers can obtain Shiny Flotsam to exchange for rewards such as the Crown of Insight, Northlander Billet Trove, Furnishing Blueprint “Pure Gorgeous Summer,” and Talent Level-Up Materials from the Event Shop! By completing specified quests, Travelers can also obtain rewards such as Primogems, the gadget Waverider Repair Toolbox, Mora, and Hero’s Wit!

Act II: Whirlpool off to Starboard… Full Speed Ahead!

During the event, complete the “Summer Vacation: Proceed With Caution” quest to unlock “Act II: Whirlpool off to Starboard… Full Speed Ahead!”, and obtain the gadget Wind-Blessed Harpastum.

During the event, Travelers can collect Wavesplitter Insignias by sailing the Waverider and flying to complete the challenge within the time limit. By reaching the target scores, Travelers can obtain rewards such as Primogems, Talent Level-Up Materials, Mora, and Hero’s Wit!

Act III: Samurai Sighted… To Arms!

During the event, complete the “Dodo-King of the Sea: Lying in Wait” quest to unlock “Act III: Samurai Sighted… To Arms!”

During the event, challenge Maguu Kenki and complete specified quests to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and Hero’s Wit!

2021/06/28 03:59:59After the event is over, Travelers can continue to challenge Maguu Kenki but will no longer be able to complete the event-related quests.

Act IV: Harpastum Bombs Loaded… Blow ‘Em Away!

During the event, complete “The Final Riddle: A Secret Uncovered” quest to unlock “Act IV: Harpastum Bombs Loaded… Blow ‘Em Away!”

During the event, Travelers can use the Harpastum Bombs to defeat monsters. Complete the challenge and obtain Mini “Harpasta” to exchange for rewards such as Dodoco Tales (Catalyst), Furnishing Blueprint “Feather-Light Praise,” Furnishing Blueprint “The Blue Ocean’s Treasure,” Furnishing Blueprint “Witch’s Chorus,” and Weapon Ascension Materials from the Event Shop! By completing specified quests, Travelers can also obtain rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and Hero’s Wit!

New Event — “Echoing Tales”

During the event, Travelers who collect a designated number of Echoing Conches can obtain rewards such as Barbara’s outfit “Summertime Sparkle” and Primogems.

Even more events will subsequently become available. Stay tuned, Travelers.

VII. New Quests

1. New Archon Quest “Chapter II: Prologue – Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves”

Before embarking on the next part of your journey, you can share your thoughts and feelings with Paimon…

2. New World Quests

New Limited-Time World Quests: “A Dish Beyond Mortal Ken,” “They Who Hear the Sea,” “The Winding Homeward Way,” “Who Wields the Wild Wind?”, “From Outer Lands,” “The Other Side of Isle and Sea,” and “A Trip Through Fog and Wind.”

*Other new limited-time World Quests will be added at a later date, including “Big Badaboom Battle.”

VIII. New Monster

Maguu Kenki

A mechanical humanoid from another nation.

IX. Other Additions

Gameplay

New Gadget: Wind-Blessed Harpastum

New Recipes: Stir-Fried Shrimp, Rice Buns, Chicken Tofu Pudding

New Furnishings and Furnishing Sets (can be obtained through events, Battle Pass, or Realm Depot)

New Character Development Item: Marionette Core (can be obtained by other means after the end of Version 1.6)

New Island Regional Specialty: Sea Ganoderma (can be collected by other means after the end of Version 1.6)

New Achievements such as “A Realm Beyond: Series II”

New Namecards: “Celebration: Kaboomball,” “Celebration: Battlesong,” “Kaedehara Kazuha: Autumn Maple-Viewing,” “Travel Notes: Midsummer,” “Achievement: Vacation Home”

Spiral Abyss:

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders changed to:

Increases Swirl DMG by 300% and its AoE by 100%.

Updated the monster lineup on Floors 9, 10, 11, and 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 1.6, the three Lunar Phases will be as follows:

Phase 1: Whirlpool Moon

When an active character triggers a Swirl reaction on a nearby opponent, they will trigger a shockwave at that opponent’s position that deals AoE DMG. A shockwave can be triggered in this manner once every 3.5s.

Phase 2: Breezecall Moon

When an active character triggers a Swirl reaction on a nearby opponent, they will regenerate 4 Energy for all characters in the party. This effect can be triggered once every 3.5s.

Phase 3: Brumous Moon

When an active character triggers a Swirl reaction on a nearby opponent, a Brumous Aura that lasts 8s will be left at the location where the reaction took place. The Aura will inflict one count of DMG to opponents within it once every 2s. A Brumous Aura can be generated once every 9s.

Audio

Adds voiced interactions for characters when leveling them up.

Adds Japanese voice-over for certain characters.

Adds some sound effects to the Serenitea Pot’s Furnishing Placement Screen.

System

The room on the second floor in the Serenitea Pot will open for decoration.

New keyboard shortcuts added for PC:

L key: Open Party Setup screen

O key: Open My Friends screen

*If there is an overlap with the custom button configuration, it can be adjusted in Settings > Controls.

Adds a new Domain Details page at the entrance of the Domains: Travelers can view the Ley Line Disorders and Monsters of the current Domain.

Adds an Auto-Lock 4-Star Weapons setting in Settings > Other. The default option of this setting is on. After turning off this option, subsequent 4-star weapons acquired will not be automatically locked.

Adds four Fast Chat message options in the Chat function.

Adds some prompts for loading screens.

X. Adjustments & Optimizations

System

Increases the load limit of the Serenitea Pot.

Optimizes the dialogue experience with the teapot spirit. After closing the secondary level dialogue option of the teapot spirit, it will return to the previous level dialogue options.

The Traveler will no longer appear in the Expedition Dispatch character selection list.

4-star artifacts can be destroyed in return for Mora.

Some indestructible level-up materials are now destroyable.

Optimizes the Weapon Enhancement Materials placement slots: increased from 6 slots to 20 slots.

Crafting or forging can be performed in Co-Op Mode, and Travelers returning to their own world can obtain the forging rewards performed while in Co-Op Mode. Crafting recipes and forging recipes are unlocked based on the Traveler’s own progress.

Optimizes the sorting rules of the crafting/forging list, so that Travelers can craft the same type of material more easily.

Optimizes some controller operations: the slider in crafting, forging, production of dyes, and the Settings interface can now be controlled by holding the respective operation.

After teleporting out of domains, “Challenge Failed” will no longer be displayed.

Optimizes the classification of camera-related settings: the settings for Combat Camera Settings, Camera Y-Axis Resets Automatically, and Default Camera Distance have been moved from Settings > Other to Settings > Controls.

Optimizes the touch feedback of multiple UI buttons.

Optimizes the sticker display and Fast Chat button in the chat box.

Optimizes the aiming experience: in Aiming Mode, the tracking effect of the crosshair is more accurate when adjusting the position of the crosshair in small increments.

Increases the stack limit of some Furnishings of the same type in the Inventory from 999 to 9,999.

The Adventurer Handbook has a function to automatically track and navigate to enemies.

If players have Condensed Resin and less than 20 Original Resin, selecting “Continue Challenge” after challenging the Domain will not bring up the pop-up window.

Co-Op Mode

Adds status markers when teammates are switching characters in the Party Preparation screen.

When a teammate is not within range of the currently displayed map area, a teammate marker will be displayed at the edge of the map. Travelers can click on that marker to quickly locate their teammates.

Optimizes the text displayed after players are removed from Co-Op Mode.

Audio

Adjusts the Chinese, Japanese, and Korean voice-over for certain characters, and fixes some issues with certain voice-over abnormalities and errors.

Optimizes and fixes the sound effects for certain character skills, environments, and items.

Other

Adjusts the description of the food item “Stormcrest Pie.”

Increases the damage caused by major reactions (i.e. Electro-Charged, Superconduct, Overloaded, Swirl, and Shatter), when a character reaches Level 60 or above.

Increases the Base Shield DMG Absorption for shields generated by Crystallize reactions.

Increases the DMG Bonus provided by Elemental Mastery for major reactions. (Refer to the attributes panel in-game for the exact DMG Bonus amount.)

*For details on other bug fixes, please see the Version Update Details notice to be posted at 2021/06/09 07:00:00 (UTC+8).

For more on this update, you can visit the game’s official website. Genshin Impact is free to play and available now for the PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, iOS and Android platforms.

