Genshin Impact Coming to Epic Games Store on June 9th

Genshin Impact will be making its way to the Epic Games Store in June. While the open world action RPG title from miHoYo has been available via PlayStation 4 & 5, mobile devices, and the publisher’s own pc client, the game will debut on EGS with all of the features and updates that have been added since the initial release in 2020.

Free Genshin Impact Items with Promo Code on EGS

To commemorate the release on the platform, miHoYo is giving away some in-game bonuses for the platform. Using a Genshin Impact Promo Code you can claim a bonus for a limited time. Simply use the code “GenshinEpic” starting on June 9th. The bonus bundle is said to “better prepare Travelers” for their upcoming adventures. It’s unclear exactly what the bonus will be outside of that vague description.

Genshin Impact players that do choose to play on Epic Games Store will have co-op support with PlayStation, Android, iOS, and other PC players. Alongside the release of the game on EGS, miHoYo will also be releasing version 1.6 update. Those wanting to make sure they get the game as soon as possible on the Epic storefront can currently add the game to their wishlist by heading to the game’s page.

If you’re curious about Genshin Impact you can check out our review of the game from when it released last year.

Genshin Impact Update 1.6 Midsummer Island Adventure

Update 1.6 for Genshin Impact is being dubbed the Midsummer Island Adventure and will arrive alongside this expanded release. It will add things like alternate character outfits as well as a new playable character