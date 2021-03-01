Genshin Impact Promo Codes List (April 2021) – Free Primogems and Items

Genshin Impact is one of the biggest free-to-play games out there, and like most free-to-play games, there are a ton of promo codes you can enter to get free in-game items and rewards. Genshin Impact is all about that gacha grind, and having some extra resources to spend on character pulls is always a good thing. With these promo codes, you can score some additional Primogems, Mora, and other items to give you a headstart and help you buy new gear and items. These are all the working Genshin Impact promo codes as of April 2021.

Genshin Impact Promo Codes (Working April 2021)

There are only a few working promo codes right now, but new codes are released all the time. If more codes are released, we’ll update this article accordingly. Also, if any of the listed codes no longer work, let us know in the comments down below and we’ll update the list.

GS6ACJ775KNV – 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora

– 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora GENSHINGIFT – 50 Primogems and 3 Hero’s Wit

Expired Genshin Impact Promo Codes

These promo codes are no longer working. They used to work, but they’ve since passed their expiration date and can no longer be used. Many of these were only available for a limited time and will be replaced by other limited-time offers when special events occur.

153YuSaenh – 30 Primogems, 5 Adventure EXP

– 30 Primogems, 5 Adventure EXP GSIMPTQ125 – 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

– 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora 5KVeIbSxDUU – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

– 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore G3tQq6TOqmE – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

– 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit eATDgIXLD56 – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

– 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora GOLNXLAKC58 – 50 Primogems

– 50 Primogems GENSHIN1111 – 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

– 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora GENSHINZHB30 – 160 Primogems

– 160 Primogems GENSHINMYYOI – 30 Primogems

– 30 Primogems GENSHINMHYOM – 30 Primogems

– 30 Primogems GENSHINMHYOO – 30 Primogems

– 30 Primogems GENSHIN0928A – 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

– 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora GENSHIN0928E – 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

– 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora GENSHIN0928N – 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

– 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora GENSHIN1006A – 30 Primogems, 5 Adventure XP

– 30 Primogems, 5 Adventure XP GENSHIN1006S – 30 Primogems, 5 Adventure XP

– 30 Primogems, 5 Adventure XP GENSHIN1006U – 30 Primogems, 5 Adventure XP

– 30 Primogems, 5 Adventure XP TT7BVJNPL249 – 60 Primogems

– 60 Primogems SBNBUK67M37Z – 30 Primogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience

– 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora ATPTUJPP53QH – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

– 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora FS6SU367M279 – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

– 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit 4BNSD3675J8D – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

How to Redeem Promo Codes

Genshin Impact promo codes are redeemed via an external site outside of the game. To redeem codes, visit the code redemption site and input your server, character nickname, and desired promo code. If you’re playing on PS4, you can redeem codes from within the game. Simply open the settings menu, scroll to the Account tab, and select “Redeem Codes.” You must be Adventure Rank 10 to redeem codes regardless of platform.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, and mobile devices.

