Genshin Impact Xiao Character Guide

Genshin Impact Version 1.3 isn’t that far away, and one of the characters making their playable debut is the Liyue Adeptus and “Conqueror of Demons” himself, Xiao. It’s worth mentioning that Xiao is technically rumored to be in Version 1.3, but he’s currently being tested in the closed beta for the patch. Unless something catastrophic occurs, there’s a solid chance we’ll see his banner during this Genshin Impact update.

Xiao is a 5-star Anemo and polearm-wielding character, and he uses a character ascension material (Juvenile Jade) that is acquired from the new world boss coming in Genshin Impact Version 1.3, the Ancient Geovishap. It’s that annoying geo-lizard from Liyue, but bigger. He appears to be a heavy damage dealer, but until he launches we don’t entirely know what Artifacts and weapons will prove the best for him. This guide will be updated to include recommended Artifacts, weapons, and stats once he’s out in the wild for players to pull.

Genshin Impact Xiao Breakdown

Below are listed Xiao’s full set of attacks and abilities, his passive talents, constellations, and finally all of his ascension and talent material requirements. Since this information hasn’t been officially confirmed as of publication (it’s all from the closed beta), any and all of this can change between now and Xiao’s debut. As I’ve already noted, optimal equipment and stats will be added to this guide once Xiao is on the live servers.

Xiao Attacks and Abilities

Melee: Whirlwind Thrust Normal Attack: Perform up to 6 consecutive spear strike. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to perform an upward thrust. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact. Xiao does not take damage from performing Plunging Attacks.

Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling Xiao lunges forward, dealing Anemo damage to opponents in his path. Can be used in mid-air. Starts with two charges.

Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil Xiao dons the Yaksha Mask that set gods and demons trembling millennia ago. Greatly increases Xiao’s jumping ability. Increases his attack AoE and attack damage. Converts attack damage into Anemo damage, which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion. In this state Xiao will continuously lose HP. The effects of this skill end when Xiao leaves the field.



Xiao Passive Talents

Dissolution Eon: Heaven Fall Using Lemniscatic Wind Cycling increases the damage of subsequent uses of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling by 15%. This effect lasts for 7s, and has a maximum of 3 stacks. Gaining a new stack refreshes the effect’s duration.

Conqueror of Evil: Tamer of Demons While under the effects of Bane of All Evil, all damage dealt by Xiao increases by 5%. Damage increases by a further 5% for every 3s the ability persists. The maximum damage bonus is 25%.

Transcension: Gravity Defier Decreases climbing stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with passive talents that provide the same effect.



Xiao Constellations

Dissolution Eon: Destroyer of Worlds Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling’s charges by 1.

Annihilation Eon: Blossom of Kaleidos When in the party and not on the field, Xiao’s energy recharge is increases by 25%.

Conquer of Evil: Wrath Deity Increases the level of Lemniscatic Wing Cycling by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Transcension: Extinction of Suffering When Xiao’s HP falls below 50%, he gains a 100% defense bonus.

Evolution Eon: Origin of Ignorance Increases the level of Bane of All Evil by 3 Maximum upgrade level is 15

Conqueror of Evil: Guardian Yaksha While under the effects of Bane of All Evil, hitting at least 2 opponents with Xiao’s Plunging Attack will immediately grant him 1 charge of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling, and for the next 1s, he may use Lemniscatic Wind Cycling while ignoring its CD.



Xiao Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 3x Qingxin, 3x Slime Condensate, 20000 Mora

Level 40 3x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 2x Juvenile Jade, 10x Qingxin, 15x Slime Condensate, 40000 Mora

Level 50 6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 4x Juvenile Jade, 20x Qingxin, 12x Slime Secretions, 60000 Mora

Level 60 3x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 8x Juvenile Jade, 30x Qingxin, 18x Slime Secretions, 80000 Mora

Level 70 6x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12x Juvenile Jade, 45x Qingxin, 12x Slime Concentrate, 100000 Mora

Level 80 6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 20x Juvenile Jade, 60x Qingxin, 24x Slime Concentrate, 120000 Mora



Xiao Talent Ascension Materials