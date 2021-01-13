Genshin Impact Guide – Where to Farm Qingxin

Genshin Impact’s newest banner is finally here, introducing Ganyu as the latest playable five-star character. When you pick her up, you’ll likely want to work towards leveling her to bring her up to speed with your other characters. For that, you’ll need Qingxin flowers which can be rather difficult to find. If you need help knowing exactly where to find and farm Qingxin in Genshin Impact, this guide is just the thing for you.

Qingxin Farming Locations in Genshin Impact

When it comes to farming Qingxin, you’ll need to head through Liyue and search throughout the western section of the region. That side has the vast majority of Qingxin and thus is the most efficient for farming. To be more specific in your route, you’ll want to start just South of Qingce Village as it has a massive amount of Qingxin. From there, head towards Mt. Aozang followed by the areas surrounding its South. It can also be worth checking North of Cuijue Slope, as there’s a handful of Qingxin spawns there too. If you need the specific locations for each of the spawns, check the image above or use this fan-made interactive map.

After exploring there, check out Qingxu Pool and the area on its East. As you can see, there are five different spawn locations that will offer seven Qingxin in total. Next up, you’ll want to check those two spots just South of the Guili Plains, followed by the locations just West of Dragonspine. Finally, look through Guyun Stone Forest and grab the six Qingxin spawns located there.

And that should be all! While this may not be the most efficient route for farming Qingxin in Genshin Impact, that should provide you with a strong starting path towards getting Ganyu leveled up. Just check those spots every 24 hours, and you’ll have enough in no time. Once you have the ice support leveled up, be sure to check our build guide so you can maximize her potential. If this guide helped you at all though, let us know in the comments below.

Genshin Impact is available on PC, PS4, Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on:January 12th, 2021