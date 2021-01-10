Genshin Impact Ganyu Banner Details – “Adrift in the Harbor”

The Albedo banner in Genshin Impact is coming to an end, and it will soon be replaced by the banner for Cryo and bow-wielding Ganyu. “Adrift in the Harbor” will feature Ganyu as the marque 5-star character, and will include three 4-stars with an increased drop-chance when pulling from the new banner. So, who are these characters and how long does the Ganyu banner run for in Genshin Impact?

The Genshin Impact Ganyu banner, “Adrift in the Harbor”, runs from January 12th to February 2nd.

The Ganyu banner in Genshin Impact, “Adrift in the Harbor,” will replace the Albedo banner “Secretum Secretorum” on January 12th. It will run until February 2nd, when it will likely be replaced by a Xiao-led banner (which will drop alongside Version 1.3 hopefully). The usual banner rules apply: Ganyu will have a 0.6% drop-rate, and you are guaranteed a 5-star after 90 pulls. There’s a 50/50 shot that pull will be Ganyu, yet at 180 pulls you will get her if you didn’t at pull 90. It’ll cost you a pretty penny to make that many pulls, so please spend responsibly. We have a character and build guide here that’ll help you get Ganyu up and running if you happen to pull her.

Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish "Adrift in the Harbor" to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/u0jS3ptX7j — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 10, 2021

The 4-stars with rate-ups in the Ganyu banner are Xiangling (Pyro spear-wielder), Xingqiu (Hydro sword-wielder), and Noelle (Geo claymore-wielder). Each has a 2.550% drop-rate, and every tenth pull will be a 4-star (though you could easily wind up with a weapon). Many players from launch likely have Xiangling and Noelle, so this event will be a good time to unlock a constellation or two for each. None of these characters are considered “meta” at the moment, but they’re all pretty fun to play and worth having (let’s be honest: you don’t need crazy meta-comps to explore Teyvat and complete most of the non-Spiral Abyss content).

There’s a new Weapon Banner, “Epitome Invocation”, launching alongside the Ganyu banner in Genshin Impact that will feature Amos’ Bow as the main 5-star. I don’t really recommend pulling from weapon banners unless you have an absurd amount of money to burn, or are happy with your current set of characters. Additionally, Ganyu’s story quest, “Sinae Unicornis Chapter” will become available the same day as her banner. You need to be Adventure Rank 40 to access this quest, and it will cost one Story Key.

During the "Epitome Invocation" event wish, Travelers can stock up on weapons and characters to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/rMfxOioOdR — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 10, 2021

- This article was updated on:January 10th, 2021