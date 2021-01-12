Genshin Impact Xingqiu Character and Build Guide

Xingqiu is a master swordsman, adamant reader, and stalwart member of the Guhua Clan in Genshin Impact. This Hydro and sword-wielding character is a 4-star, so you shouldn’t have to empty your bank account to acquire him (though I still advise you to spend responsibly). Xingqiu excels as a support character in Genshin Impact, especially with a Hydro damage dealer in the party (so, Childe) once he unlocks his second constellation. He is currently a featured 4-star in the Ganyu banner, where he has a rate-up.

Genshin Impact Xingqiu Character and Build Breakdown

Below are listed Xingqiu’s full set of attacks and abilities, his passive talents, constellations, and finally all of his ascension and talent material requirements. Build recommendations, to include both suggested weapons and artifact sets, are in the center of this guide following Xingqiu’s constellations.

Xingqiu Attacks and Abilities

Melee Attack: Guhua Style Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Guhua Sword: Fatal Rainscreen Xingqiu performs twin strikes with his sword, dealing Hydro damage. At the same time, this ability creates the maximum number of Rain Swords, which orbit your active character. When a character takes damage, the Rain Sword will shatter, reducing the amount of damage taken. Increases the character’s resistance to interruption. 20% of Xingqiu’s Hydro damage bonus will be converted to additional damage reduction for the Rain Swords. The maximum amount of additional damage reduction that can be gained this way is 24%. The initial maximum number of Rain Swords is 3. Using this ability applies the Wet status onto the character.

Elemental Burst: Raincutter Initiate Rainbow Bladework and fight using an illusory sword rain, while creating the maximum number of Rain Swords. Your active character’s Normal Attacks will trigger consecutive sword rain attacks, dealing Hydro damage. Rain Swords will remain at the maximum number throughout the ability’s duration.



Xianqiu Passive Talents

Blades Amidst Raindrops Xingqiu gains a 20% Hydro damage bonus.

Hydropathic When a Rain Sword is shattered or when its duration expires, it regenerates the current character’s HP based on 6% of Xingqiu’s max HP.

Flash of Genius When Xingqiu crafts Character Talent Materials, he has a 25% chance to refund a portion of the crafting materials used.



Xingqiu Constellations

The Scent Remained Increases the maximum number of Rain Swords by 1.

Rainbow Upon the Azure Sky Extends the duration of Guhua Sword: Raincutter by 3s. Decreases the Hydro resistance of opponents hit by the sword rain attacks by 15% for 4s.

Weaver of Verses Increases the maximum level of Guhua Sword: Raincutter by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Evilsoother Throughout the duration of Guhua Sword: Raincutter, the damage dealt by Guhua Sword: Fatal Rainscreen is increased by 50%.

Embrace of Rain Increases the level of Guhua Sword: Fatal Rainscreen by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Hence, Call Then My Own Verses Activating 2 of Guhua Sword: Raincutter’s sword rain attack greatly increases the damage of the third. Xingqiu regenerates 3 energy when sword rain attacks hit opponents.



Xingqiu Build Suggestions

Xingqiu in Genshin Impact slides comfortably into the support role. Using him as a DPS isn’t recommended, since there are far, far better characters available to serve that purpose in your team. If you have a Hydro damage dealer (Childe), you can dramatically increase their damage done with Xingqiu’s second constellation. Even without his C2, Xingqiu can make a powerful Razer or Fischl even deadlier. Since Xingqiu is best played as a support character his recommended weapons and artifacts are pretty straight-forward.

The Sacrificial Sword is a 4-star earned via pulls, and it’s the best weapon for Xingqiu. Since it’s a 4-star it has a better chance of appearing from pulls, but not everyone wants to waste their hard earned Primogems pulling for weapons. In this case the 3-star Fillet Blade isn’t a terrible temporary pick for Xingqiu, and you’re likely to grab a few while looting chests out in the world.

Sacrificial Sword: After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own cooldown. Can only occur once every 30s. Secondary: Energy Recharge. Allows Xingqiu to summon additional Rain Swords, which is helpful when tackling large groups of enemies.

Fillet Blade: On hit, has 50% chance to deal 240% ATK DMG to a single enemy. Can only occur once every 15s. Secondary: Attack. Not the sexiest sword out there, it’s more of a filler blade (heh) for Xingqiu until you can grab ahold of a Sacrificial Sword.



Artifacts for Xingqiu in Genshin Impact are even easier to acquire. There’s only one set worth grabbing for the Hydro swordsman: the Noblesse Oblige. This artifact is a strong set for many of Genshin Impact’s characters, but it synergizes perfectly with Xingqiu’s kit. You’ll gain extra damage on his burst, and it’ll further increase party members’ DPS. If he has his second constellation and another Hydro character at his side he’ll buff them an insane amount whenever he uses Raincutter. Focus on elemental stats and Hydro damage.

Noblesse Oblige (Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern) (2) Elemental Burst damage +20%. (4) Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.



Xingqiu Character Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver, 3x Silk Flower, 3x Damaged Mask, 20000 Mora

Level 40 3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 2x Cleansing Heart, 10x Silk Flower, 15x Damaged Mask, 40000 Mora

Level 50 6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 4x Cleansing Heart, 20x Silk Flower, 12x Stained Mask, 60000 Mora

Level 60 3x Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 8x Cleansing Heart, 30x Silk Flower, 18x Stained Mask, 80000 Mora

Level 70 6x Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12x Cleansing Heart, 45x Silk Flower, 12x Ominous Mask, 100000 Mora

Level 80 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 20x Cleansing Heart, 60x Silk Flower, 24x Ominous Mask, 120000 Mora



Xingqiu Talent Level-Up Materials

Level 2 3x Teachings of Gold, 6x Damaged Mask, 12500 Mora

Level 3 2x Guide to Gold, 3x Stained Mask, 17500 Mora

Level 4 4x Guide to Gold, 4x Stained Mask, 25000 Mora

Level 5 6x Guide to Gold, 6x Stained Mask, 30000 Mora

Level 6 9x Guide to Gold, 9x Stained Mask, 35000 Mora

Level 7 4x Philosophies of Gold, 4x Ominous Mask, 1x Tail of Boreas, 120000 Mora

Level 8 6x Philosophies of Gold, 6x Ominous Mask, 1x Tail of Boreas, 260000 Mora

Level 9 12x Philosophies of Gold, 9x Ominous Mask, 2x Tail of Boreas, 450000 Mora

Level 10 16x Philosophies of Gold, 12x Ominous Mask, 2x Tail of Boreas, 1x Crown of Insight, 700000 Mora



