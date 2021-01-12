Genshin Impact Xiangling Character and Build Guide

Xiangling is the spiciest chef in all of Liyue, and Genshin Impact players likely have her in their roster. This Pyro and spear-wielding character was given away as part of an early event, and has been a common pull from the standard banner for some time now. Xiangling’s kit isn’t the deepest, and Guoba has a mind all its own, but this hotshot is anything but useless. She currently has a rate-up in the Ganyu banner, so those looking to boost her power will want to make a few pulls during it.

Genshin Impact Xiangling Character and Build Breakdown

Below are listed Xiangling’s full set of attacks and abilities, her passive talents, constellations, and finally all of her ascension and talent material requirements. Build recommendations, to include both suggested weapons and artifact sets, are in the center of this guide following Xiangling’s constellations.

Xiangling Attacks and Abilities

Melee Attack: Dough-Fu Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 consecutive spear strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack Summons Guoba the Panda. Guoba continuously breathes fire at opponents, dealing AoE Pyro damage.

Elemental Burst: Pyronado Displaying her mastery over both fire and polearms, Xiangling sends a Pyronado whirling around her. The Pyronado will move with your character for the ability’s duration, dealing Pyro damage to all opponents in its path.



Xiangling Passive Talents

Beware, It’s Super Hot! When Guoba attack’s effect ends, Guoba leaves a chili pepper on the spot where it disappeared. Picking up a chili pepper increases attack by 10% for 10s.

Crossfire Increases the flame range of Guoba by 20%.

Chef de Cuisine When Xiangling cooks an attack-boosting dish perfectly, she has a 12% chance to receive double the product.



Xiangling Constellations

Crispy Outside, Tender Inside Opponents hit by Guoba’s attacks have their Pyro resistance reduced by 15% for 6s.

Oil Meets Fire The last attack in a Normal Attack sequence applies the Implode status onto the opponent for 2s. An explosion will occur once this duration ends, dealing 75% of Xiangling’s attack as AoE Pyro damage.

Deepfry Increases the level of Pyronado by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Slowbake Pyronado’s duration is increased by 40%.

Guoba Mad Increases the level of Guoba Attack by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Condensed Pyronado For the duration of Pyronado, all party members receive a 15% Pyro damage bonus.



Xiangling Build Suggestions

Xiangling excels as a support character in Genshin Impact, though she can be kitted out as a DPS if you so choose. There are better damage dealers in the game, but having perfect meta builds doesn’t really come into play until you start pushing the Spiral Abyss. There are three recommended artifact sets, and two 5-star weapons that require pulls to acquire, so it helps to figure out what you want to do with Xiangling before you start grinding out gear. As for stats, you’ll want Attack percent, crit-rate, and crit-hit.

Support-oriented Xiangling players in Genshin Impact will want to pickup the Crescent Pike as her weapon, which is a solid 4-star polearm craftable at the blacksmith. If you don’t mind dropping cash on pulls in Genshin Impact you should keep an eye out for the Skyward Spine from the weapon banner. It doesn’t have a rate-up currently, so I’d advise waiting until it does. DPS Xiangling’s will do fine with the Crescent Pike at their side as well, though the 5-star Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is better. It too requires pulls to acquire, so stick with the Crescent Pike if you are not keen on spending money for a weapon.

Skyward Spine: Increases crit-rate by 8% and increases Normal Attack speed by 12%. Additionally, Normal and Charged Attacks hits on opponents have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of attack as damage in a small AoE. This effect can occur no more than once every 2s. Secondary: Energy Recharge.

Crescent Pike: After picking up an Elemental Orb/Particle, Normal and Charged Attacks deal an additional 20% attack as damage for 5s. Secondary: Physical Damage Bonus.

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear: On hit, increases attack by 3.2% for 6s. Max 7 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s. While in possession of the maximum possible stacks, damage dealt is increased by 12%. Secondary: Crit-Rate

There are three solid artifacts for Xiangling – two for support and one for DPS. Support Xiangling’s looking to boost Pyro damage and all it’s elemental combos will do well with Crimson Witch of Flames artifact set. If your looking for simpler support then the Noblesse Oblige will make it so her Elemental Burst boosts the whole team’s attack damage for a short time. DPS Xiangling’s will want to farm the Gladiator’s Finale, which provides a flat boost to her overall damage and her Normal Attack.

Crimson Witch of the Flames (Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula) (2) Pyro Damage Bonus +15%. (4) Increases Overloaded and Burning damage by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases the 2-Piece Set Bonus by 50% of its starting value for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

Noblesse Oblige (Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern) (2) Elemental Burst damage +20%. (4) Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Gladiator’s Finale (Elite and Weekly Bosses after World Level 2) (2) Attack +18%. (4) If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack damage by 35%.



Xiangling Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3x Jueyun Chili, 3x Slime Condensate, 20000 Mora

Level 40 3x Agnidus Agate Fragment, 2x Everflame Seed, 10x Jueyun Chili, 15x Slime Condensate, 40000 Mora

Level 50 6x Agnidus Agate Fragment, 4x Everflame Seed, 20x Jueyun Chili, 12x Slime Secretions, 60000 Mora

Level 60 3x Agnidus Agate Chunk, 8x Everflame Seed, 30x Jueyun Chili, 18x Slime Secretions, 80000 Mora

Level 70 6x Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12x Everflame Seed, 45x Jueyun Chili, 12x Slime Concentrate, 100000 Mora

Level 80 6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 20x Everflame Seed, 60x Jueyun Chili, 24x Slime Concentrate, 120000 Mora



Xiangling Talent Level-Up Materials