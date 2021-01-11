Genshin Impact Noelle Character and Build Guide

She cooks, she cleans, and she kicks Hilichurl butt as a hobby: Noelle in Genshin Impact is a powerful battle-maid who can serve multiple roles on the battlefield. This 4-star Geo and claymore-wielding character is worth a spot in your line-up, and not just to crack rocks. She may not be an official member of the Knights of Favonius, but that doesn’t mean she shouldn’t join your ranks.

Noelle is one of the easier 4-stars to earn in the game. New players can grab her for “free” via the Beginner’s Wish banner, since it only requires 16 total Acquaint Fate/2560 to cover all twenty pulls, which new players will easily earn at the start of Genshin Impact. She’s available in the standard banner as well, but she’ll have a rate-up in the Ganyu banner (which is live as of publication). Noelle is a solid character without constellations, but if you get her to C6 her Elemental Burst becomes an absolute whirlwind of destruction.

Genshin Impact Noelle Character and Build Breakdown

Below are listed Noelle’s full set of attacks and abilities, her passive talents, constellations, and finally all of her ascension and talent material requirements. Build recommendations, to include both suggested weapons and artifact sets, are in the center of this guide following Noelle’s constellations.

Noelle Attacks and Abilities

Melee Attack: Favonius Bladework – Maid Normal Attack: Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes. Charged Attack: Drains stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Breastplate Summons protective stone armor, dealing Geo damage to surrounding opponents and creating a shield. The shield’s damage absorption scales based on Noelle’s defense. When Noelle’s Normal and Charged Attacks hit a targe, they have a certain chance to regenerate HP for all characters. Possesses 250% absorption efficiency against Geo damage (will change to 150% physical and elemental absorption in Version 1.3 when Geo buffs go live). The amount of HP healed when regeneration is triggered scales based on Noelle’s defense.

Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time Gathering the strength of stone around her weapon, Noelle strikes the opponents surrounding her within a large AoE, dealing Geo damage. Afterwards, Noelle gains the following effects: Larger attack AoE. Converts attack damage to Geo damage that cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion. Increased attack that scales based on her defense.



Noelle Passive Talents

Nice and Clean Every 4 Normal or Charged Attack hits will decrease the cooldown of Breastplate by 1s. Hitting multiple opponents with a single attack is only counted as 1 hit.

Devotion When Noelle is in the party but not on the field, this ability triggers automatically when your active character’s HP falls below 30%: Creates a shield for your active character that lasts for 20s and absorbs damage equal to 400% Noelle’s defense. The shield has a 250% damage absorption effectiveness against Geo damage (this too will become 150% physical and elemental absorption in Version 1.3). This effect can only occur once every 60s.

Maid’s Knighthood When Perfect Cooking is achieved on a defense-boosting dish, Noelle has a 12% chance to obtain double the product.



Noelle Constellations

I Got Your Back While Sweeping Time and Breastplate are both in effect, the chance of Breastplate’s healing effects activating is increased to 100%.

Combat Maid Decreases the Stamina Consumption of Noelle’s Charge Attacks by 20% and increases her Charged Attack damage by 15%

Invulnerable Main Increases the level of Breastplate by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

To Be Cleaned When Breastplate’s duration expires or it is destroyed by damage, it will deal a 400% attack of Geo damage to surrounding opponents.

Favonius Sweeper Master Increases the level of Sweeping Time by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Must Be Spotless Sweeping Time increases Noelle’s attack by an additional 50% of her defense. Additionally, every opponent defeated during the skill’s duration adds 1s to the duration, up to 10s.



Noelle Build Suggestions

As you can see from Noelle’s constellations above, she can be played as a tanky support, or potent damage dealer in Genshin Impact. You’ll need to unlock her sixth constellation to take full advantage of the latter role, but the Favonius battle-maid can lay down a beating if you manage to pull her that many times (as always, I encourage you to spend responsibly).

Since Noelle can be used in a variety of ways, how you build her will come down to A.) what constellations you have unlocked, and B.) personal preference. Each suggested weapon and artifact set will cater to one of these roles, so play around with Noelle a bit to see how she best fits within your Genshin Impact team comp. If you don’t want to pull for her constellations then Noelle makes for an excellent defensive healer.

Whether you plan to use Noelle as a support character (healer/tank) or damage-dealer, the best 4-star weapon for her is Whiteblind. It boosts both her attack and defense, and all you have to do is smack enemies around. The Unforged, a 5-star claymore, is a solid fit for her if you plan to use her as one of your primary damage dealers in Genshin Impact, but I don’t recommend prioritizing pulls for it over the character banners. It’s good, but Whiteblind is easier to earn (it’s craftable at the blacksmith), and it excels regardless of Noelle’s role within your party.

Whiteblind: On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase attack and defense by 6% for 6s. Max 4 stacks (24% total). Can only occur once every 0.5s. Secondary: Defense Extra defense, which Noelle’s abilities scale off of, and damage to make-up for her relatively lower DPS. At C6 this extra attack damage becomes more boon than Band-Aid, and the blade’s secondary stat of defense further enhances her skills.

The Unforged: Increases Shield Strength by 20%, scoring hits on opponents increases attack by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield this attack increase effect is increased by 100%. Secondary: Attack This blade makes a C6 Noelle even deadlier, but its status as a 5-star means you have to pull for it. Don’t prioritize over Whiteblind unless you have the Primogems to burn, and are happy with your roster.



Artifact sets for Noelle are determined by which role you want her to fill. If you want to have her act as a full support then you’ll want to grab the Maiden Beloved artifact set, since it boosts healing effectiveness. Damage-oriented Noelle’s clean up shop when equipped with the Retracing Bolide set, but if you’d like to use Noelle as a hybrid Support/DPS in Genshin Impact then mixing the two sets will prove best.

Maiden Beloved (Valley of Remembrance and Adventurer Handbook) (2) Character Healing Effectiveness +15%. (4) Using an Elemental Skill or Burst increases healing received by all party members by 20% for 10s.

Retracing Bolide (Domain of Guyun) (2) Increases Shield Strength by 35%. (4) While protected by a shield, gain an additional 40% Normal and Charged Attack DMG.



Noelle Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Prithiva Topaz Sliver, 3x Valberry, 3x Damaged Mask, 20000 Mora

Level 40 3x Prithiva Topaz Fragment, 2x Basalt Pillar, 10x Valberry, 15x Damaged Mask, 40000 Mora

Level 50 6x Prithiva Topaz Fragment, 4x Basalt Pillar, 20x Valberry, 12x Stained Mask, 60000 Mora

Level 60 3x Prithiva Topaz Chunk, 8x Basalt Pillar, 30x Valberry, 18x Stained Mask, 80000 Mora

Level 70 6x Prithiva Topaz Chunk, 12x Basalt Pillar, 45x Valberry, 12x Ominous Mask, 100000 Mora

Level 80 6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone, 20x Basalt Pillar, 60x Valberry, 24x Ominous Mask, 120000 Mora



Noelle Talent Level-Up Materials