How many Killers are in Dead by Daylight? Full Killer List and Count

Dead by Daylight has a myriad of characters and at the heart of the experience are the various killers that survivors will be running from and trying to escape with their best equipment. With the sheer number of killers that are within the roster, you may of course be wondering just how many there actually are. Whether you are trying to just find out a number of how many there are, or have a look through all of their various names, this article will have you covered by listing all killers in Dead by Daylight.
All Killers in Dead by Daylight
There are a total of 28 killers at the moment within the game and that list is sure to continue evolving even more over time. In terms of every killer, they are:
|Killer Alias (Without “The” before title)
|Killer’s Real Name(s) if Applicable
|Artist
|Carmina Mora
|Blight
|Talbot Grimes
|Cannibal
|Bubba Sawyer
|Cenobite
|Elliot Spencer
|Clown
|Jeffrey Hawk
|Deathslinger
|Caleb Quinn
|Demogorgon
|N/A
|Doctor
|Herman Carter
|Dredge
|N/A
|Executioner
|Pyramid Head
|Ghost Face
|Danny Johnson
|Hag
|Lisa Sherwood
|Hillbilly
|Max Thompson Jr.
|Huntress
|Anna
|Legion
|Frank, Joey, Julie, and Susie
|Nemesis
|N/A
|Nightmare
|Freddy Krueger
|Nurse
|Sally Smithson
|Oni
|Kazan Yamaoka
|Onryō
|Sadako Yamamura
|Pig
|Amanda Young
|Plague
|Adiris
|Shape
|Michael Myers
|Spirit
|Rin Yamaoka
|Trapper
|Evan MacMillan
|Trickster
|Ji-Woon Hak
|Twins
|Charlotte Deshayes, Victor Deshayes
|Wraith
|Philip Ojomo
There certainly are a lot of different killers for you to work out what are some of your favorites to play within the game. Whether you are joining the anniversary event that is currently going on within the experience or simply want to continue to learn vital strategies for each killer, Dead by Daylight will no doubt always make sure there is something for everyone.
Dead by Daylight is available now to play for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PC, IOS, and Android.