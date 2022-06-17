How many Killers are in Dead by Daylight? Full Killer List and Count

Want to know how many Killers there actually are in Dead by Daylight?

Dead by Daylight has a myriad of characters and at the heart of the experience are the various killers that survivors will be running from and trying to escape with their best equipment. With the sheer number of killers that are within the roster, you may of course be wondering just how many there actually are. Whether you are trying to just find out a number of how many there are, or have a look through all of their various names, this article will have you covered by listing all killers in Dead by Daylight.

All Killers in Dead by Daylight

There are a total of 28 killers at the moment within the game and that list is sure to continue evolving even more over time. In terms of every killer, they are:

Killer Alias (Without “The” before title) Killer’s Real Name(s) if Applicable
Artist Carmina Mora
Blight Talbot Grimes
Cannibal Bubba Sawyer
Cenobite Elliot Spencer
Clown Jeffrey Hawk
Deathslinger Caleb Quinn
Demogorgon N/A
Doctor Herman Carter
Dredge N/A
Executioner Pyramid Head
Ghost Face Danny Johnson
Hag Lisa Sherwood
Hillbilly Max Thompson Jr.
Huntress Anna
Legion Frank, Joey, Julie, and Susie
Nemesis N/A
Nightmare Freddy Krueger
Nurse Sally Smithson
Oni Kazan Yamaoka
Onryō Sadako Yamamura
Pig Amanda Young
Plague Adiris
Shape Michael Myers
Spirit Rin Yamaoka
Trapper Evan MacMillan
Trickster Ji-Woon Hak
Twins Charlotte Deshayes, Victor Deshayes
Wraith Philip Ojomo

There certainly are a lot of different killers for you to work out what are some of your favorites to play within the game. Whether you are joining the anniversary event that is currently going on within the experience or simply want to continue to learn vital strategies for each killer, Dead by Daylight will no doubt always make sure there is something for everyone.

Dead by Daylight is available now to play for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PC, IOS, and Android.

