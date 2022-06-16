How Long is the Dead by Daylight 6th Anniversary Event? DBD Anniversary Start and End Dates

The Twisted Masquerade event is now live to celebrate the 6th anniversary of Dead by Daylight, and there are plenty of free rewards to earn for both killers and survivors. There are new event-themed hooks and generators on each map to get you in the mood for the masquerade, with the typically spooky settings now boasting fancy lights and decorations. This is a limited-time event though, so it won’t be around forever. Here’s the full schedule for the Dead by Daylight 6th anniversary event, including the start and end dates for the Twisted Masquerade.

How Long is Dead by Daylight’s 6th Anniversary Event?

Dead by Daylight’s 6th anniversary event will last for two weeks, beginning on Thursday, June 16th at 11:30 AM ET and ending on Thursday, June 30th at 11:30 AM ET.

DBD 6th Anniversary Event Schedule

All of the new Twisted Masquerade features, including the map makeovers and new cosmetics for survivors and killers, will be available throughout the entire two-week event period. You won’t be able to earn any of these items after the event comes to a close though, so make sure you grind as much as you can for the rest of the month if you want to collect all of the Twisted Masquerade gear.

All New Cosmetics for the Twisted Masquerade Dead by Daylight Event

The Twisted Masquerade event will allow players to unlock 12 masks for killers and survivors, a fitting theme for this Dead by Daylight anniversary event. The masks will unlock in a random order, so there’s no way to choose your favorites and ignore the rest.

To unlock a mask, you must find an invitation during a trial. They’ll move around the map during matches and make sounds to alert you to their position. After finding one, you can claim it to unlock a mask as a killer or a survivor. Here are the participants for the masquerade:

Killers The Trapper The Huntress The Spirit The Deathslinger The Trickster The Artist

Survivors Dwight Fairfield Ace Visconti Jane Romero Yui Kimura Elodie Rakoto Mikaela Reid



In addition to these masks, new outfits can be unlocked for The Dredge killer and the Haddie Kaur survivor by completing event challenges. New charms are also available by progressing through the new limited-time Event Tome.

Dead by Daylight 6th Anniversary Login Rewards

There will be daily login rewards throughout the entire Twisted Masquerade event. Dead by Daylight players can obtain the following rewards just for logging in every day during the 6th anniversary event:

16 Jun – 30 Jun: 600,000 Bloodpoints (available as a one-time login bonus)

(available as a one-time login bonus) 17 Jun – 18 Jun: 5 Rift Fragments

18 Jun – 19 Jun: 1,000 Iridescent Shards

19 Jun – 20 Jun: 5 Rift Fragments

20 Jun – 21 Jun: 50,000 Bloodpoints

21 Jun – 22 Jun: 5 Rift Fragments

22 Jun – 23 Jun: 100,000 Bloodpoints

23 Jun – 24 Jun: 1,500 Iridescent Shards

24 Jun – 25 Jun: 100,000 Bloodpoints

25 Jun – 26 Jun: 10 Rift Fragments

26 Jun – 27 Jun: 1,000 Iridescent Shards

27 Jun – 28 Jun: 50,000 Bloodpoints

28 Jun – 29 Jun: 1,000 Iridescent Shards

29 Jun – 30 Jun: 10 Rift Fragments

Plenty of new collections will be available in the Dead by Daylight in-game store as well, so you can open your wallet to unlock new items instead of grinding your way through the Event Tome.

Dead by Daylight is available now on PC,PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and mobile devices.