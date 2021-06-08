Square Enix Presents E3 2021: Everything You Need to Know

Square Enix Presents at E3 2021 is your one-stop shop for all of the famed Japanese publisher’s gaming updates for the year. Well, almost all of them. What games will be shown off, what can we expect, and when and where does the show go live during E3 2021? We have (most of) those answers, so here’s everything you need to know about Square Enix Presents at E3 2021.

Square Enix Presents at E3 2021 is June 13th at 12:15pm PST.

The Square Enix Presents show at E3 2021 will go live June 13th at 12:15pm PST. For other major time zones, that translates to:

3:15pm EST/UTC-4

8:15pm BST/UTC+1

9:15pm CEST/UTC+2

3:15am SGT/UTC+8

Fans planning to watch the show live can catch it either at YouTube.com/SquareEnixNA, Twitch.tv/SquareEnix, or over on the E3 Expo main page. The show is estimated to run for 40 minutes, so it won’t as jam-packed with reveals and news as some may be anticipating.

The Next Eidos-Montréal game will be revealed alongside other announcements.

During Square Enix Presents at E3 2021 the publisher will drop the world premiere of the new game from Eidos-Montréal. While we don’t know exactly what it is, rumor is the game will use the Unity engine. As a massive Deus Ex fan I really, really want this to be the third game in the Adam Jenson trilogy, but I have a feeling I shouldn’t hold my breath. We’ll know exactly what Eidos-Montréal is cooking up in a few days.

PlatinumGames’ Babylon’s Fall, first revealed way back in 2018, will get, “an exciting update” during the show. Other than learning the game hasn’t been cancelled, what this update will entail is currently anyone’s guess. Considering Babylon’s Fall has been in development for a while now a possible release date isn’t entirely off the table. At the very least I’d expect a “gameplay” trailer, the type E3 is well-known for (no UI, heavily scripted, the works).

Crystal Dynamics will show off the Black Panther and Wakanda expansion coming to Marvel’s Avengers later this year, alongside updates and upcoming in-game events. Hopefully whatever they show off is enough to revitalize the currently anemic playerbase.

The next Life is Strange game, True Colors, will have a “deep dive” presentation at Square Enix Presents at E3 2021, in addition to an extended look at Life is Strange: Remastered Collection. That’s all Square Enix has officially revealed about the show, though they have plenty of already announced games that could make an appearance.

Do keep in mind that the Square Enix Presents is expected to run for 40 minutes, so whatever else the publisher has to reveal will likely be brief in nature. Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade will probably get a snazzy launch trailer, and we could learn a little more about Final Fantasy XVI. That said, I’d expect the majority of games coming out of their Japanese studios to be held back for Tokyo Game Show 2021. The official Press Release for the event does tease more than what we have listed above, so we’ll see what that entails.

The Square Enix Presents at E3 2021 will go live June 13th at 12:15pm PST. Be sure to follow the publisher’s YouTube and Twitch channels if you don’t want to miss the show, and become a Square Enix Member to get show updates and news (in addition to a boatload of promotional emails).