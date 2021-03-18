Life is Strange: True Colors Graces Us This September

If you’ve gotten to know me at all, you know I love many of DONTNOD’s works. The vast majority have been absolutely great, selling a wonderful story with likable characters and an interesting supernatural twist. While not every game has hit its mark (I’m looking at you, Twin Mirror), they’ve provided something spectacular. The remastered collection news may have hit me hard this morning, but the other title revealed is very interesting as well. Life is Strange: True Colors, a new narrative adventure from the developers of Life is Strange: Before the Storm, releases on September 10, 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia. You can check out the first trailer below.

Life is Strange: True Colors brings us into the adventures of a new protagonist, Alex Chen, at a new chapter in her life. For her whole life, she’s been met with a “curse”: The ability to see other’s strong emotions through colored auras in the air. While she’s long-hidden it, the mysterious death of her brother will force her to use all she has to solve the mystery. Did her brother really die in a so-called accident, or is there something more at play here? That will be up for you to find out.

If you’re already encapsulated by the story of Haven Springs and what Alex Chen has to offer, the deluxe edition of Life is Strange: True Colors may be the thing for you. Coming with it is four new outfits for Alex (which can be acquired through a pre-order as well) along with an extra short story. Titled ‘Wavelengths’, this adventure tells the story of Steph (one of the game’s signature characters) in the time before Alex returns to Haven Springs.

Will you be pre-ordering Life is Strange: True Colors? Which Life is Strange game is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.