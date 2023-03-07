The Gryffindor Common Room in Hogwarts Legacy Was a Pensieve to My Warmest Memories of the Franchise

Hogwarts Legacy has a vast array of gorgeous locations to explore, whether traveling to key buildings such as Hagrid’s Hut or just wandering around Hogwarts Castle living out your wizarding student life. There is certainly a lot to take your breath away as you see the world you have known for many years fully fleshed out and realized in modern-day graphics. One such area was found very close to the start of the game. The Hogwarts Legacy Gryffindor common room has spurred some of the kindest and deepest memories of the franchise and I’m glad it has.

“You Might Belong in Gryffindor, Where Dwell the Brave at Heart”

The Harry Potter franchise has been with me since I was born — whether through the movies, books, or otherwise. Over the years the franchise has slowly been getting significantly sidelined, and for just causes; the wider causes of which I fully support. I am still young and overhearing the discussions happening filled me with immense guilt and fear for even thinking of buying the game. This is not right. Everyone has the right to their own views and to do what they want to do, but forcing labels and harassment on others is unjust. Respect and common decency toward others are the way forward. After many hours of personal debate, I decided to take the Descendo plunge into the Wizarding World and I haven’t looked back since.

Walking into the Gryffindor Common room after playing through the beautifully crafted introduction section was a marvel to behold. My heart welled up with emotion as I explored the common room. The golden red hues of banners hung high as students meandered around the area, the sigil of Hogwarts guiding the way to the warmth of the fire; it reignited the flame of the franchise all over again. It was all reminiscent of the thrilling first time I saw Harry, Hermione, and Ron in the movies. Some moments invoke who I am as a person, namely the dance scene between Hermione and Harry in the Deathly Hallows: Part I. A scene that always highlights the importance of helping others even in the darkest of times.

As the first minutes were spent within Hogwarts Legacy — both guilt and fear weren’t felt anymore, it was simply the genuine happiness and the joy of experiences to be had within that remained.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023