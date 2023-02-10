Hogwarts Legacy has a variety of excellent spells for you to learn and unlock but some of them are slightly hidden away during the game such as spells like Descendo. This leads many players to search about how to find a particular spell like Bombarda for example. Thankfully, getting to those side quests shouldn’t take you too long for some of them. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to unlock the Descendo Spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

Unlocking the Descendo Spell in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to unlock Descendo in the game you will have to complete the assignment (side quest) titled ‘Professor Onai’s Assignment’ which requires you to have completed the main quest named Percival Rackham’s Trial. Once you have done so, you can head to the Library Annex and then go to the Divination Class area to find and accept the quest that Onai has for you.

The quest itself will require you to cast the spell named Depulso onto an enemy that is currently held in the air (levitated) and also collect one troll bogey. Once you have completed those two tasks, the Descendo Spell will be even closer to your grasp. Simply go back to where the Divination classroom is to attend and then you can complete the quest and learn the Descendo spell.

Does Professor Onai Teach Any Other Spells in Hogwarts Legacy?

No, Professor Onai only teaches the player character this specific spell during the quest. Apart from that there is a range of other Professors who will teach you other spells within the experience. Notably, the Descendo spell itself is an extremely fun one to utilize as it will also allow you to smash an enemy back down toward the ground when they are in the air.

After you have learned this spell, you will be able to begin collecting some of the other best spells in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023