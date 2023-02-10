Hogwarts Legacy features a wide array of different and rare ingredients, such as Fluxweed Stem and Troll Bogeys, the latter of which is a must for those looking to brew an Invisibility Potion. But where can you find Troll Bogeys in the game? Now, in order to help you get all of the ingredients in the game, as well as brew all of its potions, here’s where to find Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get and Where to Find Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy | Troll Bogeys Location

Hogwarts Legacy players can get Troll Bogeys by either defeating hostile Trolls or purchasing the ingredient in select shops, such as Hogsmeade’s J. Pippin’s Potions. With that said, you will be able to find Trolls in the game by taking part in a few main and side quests, such as Troll Control. It is also possible to find them in their lairs, in enemy camps, or while they are guarding treasures in the field. After defeating a Troll, they will reward you with 1-5 Troll Bogeys.

Here are a few locations where you can find Trolls while out in the world in Hogwarts Legacy. The list will be updated as we find more of them:

In front of a treasure vault located Northeast of the Korrow Ruins waypoint, as well as north of a Merlin Trial.

On a small Bandit Camp located west of the North Feldcroft waypoint.

On a Troll Lair, located southwest of the North Feldcroft waypoint.

On a Troll Lair located right by the Poidsear Castle waypoint.

How to Defeat Trolls in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you find yourself face to face with a troll in Hogwarts Legacy, you will be able to easily defeat it by staying at mid/long range and constantly attacking with basic and offensive spells, such as Expelliarmus. It’s important to point out that, differently from most enemies in the game, an Ancient Magic special attack (R1 + L1 / LB + RB) will not be able to instantly defeat them.

Overall, most Trolls will be capable of attacking you by either rushing towards you with their cleave or by throwing a bolder in your direction. In order to counter both and make the fight easier, focus on dodging once the troll gets close and on performing well-timed deflections, which will allow you to use the bolder as an Ancient Magic projectile for increased damage.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023