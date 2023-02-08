Hogwarts Legacy Troll Control Side Quest Guide: How to Easily Defeat Alexandra’s Troll

Hogwarts Legacy features a wide array of villages and settlements, all filled with life and of course, quests. With that said, as part of Brocburrow’s Troll Control Side Quest, players are tasked with defeating a Troll who is currently out of control. But how can you defeat the boss? Now, in order to help all, in special those who like us met the enemy while in the early portion of the game, here’s a strategy sure to allow you easily defeat Alexandra’s Troll and complete the Troll Control side quest Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Troll Control Side Quest: How to Easily Defeat Alexandra’s Troll

After talking to Alexandra and arriving at his location, start the battle by hitting the Troll with Ancient Magic (R1 + L1 / LB + RB) for maximum damage at a distance, before heading out of his camp. More specifically, after the first hit you must place yourself a few meters behind the two trees in the image below, in a way that the trees as well as the small rock wall will be placed between you and the boss. This is crucial, as doing so will prompt the Troll to only attack by throwing rocks at you, most of which will be stopped by the environment.

Once you have the enemy where you want him, just focus on dealing damage through constant basic spells and on dodging to the right once the Troll performs his attack. To defeat the enemy, just repeat the process until you unlock the ability to once again press R1 + L1 / LB + RB for the killing blow. We also recommend that you bring at least 3 Wiggenweld Potions, as one hit from the troll will most likely take away a large majority/if not all of your health.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023