How to Unlock Bombarda Spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Bombarda, a powerful damage spell, can be learned in the later half of Hogwarts Legacy. Like other spells in the game, unlocking Bombarda requires the player to complete some tasks given to them by the Professor. While some of these tasks require hunting down ingredients and using specific potions, Bombarda requires hunting down specific beasts and catching them with the Nab Sack spell. This guide will walk you through where you can locate each beast and how to unlock Bombarda officially.

Steps to Unlock the Bombarda Damage Spell in Hogwarts Legacy

First and foremost, you won’t be able to unlock Bombarda until you can partake in the “Professor Howin’s Assignment” side quest. This will become available when the in-game season becomes Winter. Once you start the side quest, you will be sent out to catch two different beasts, the Diricawl and Giant Purple Toads.

There are a variety of locations you can find the beasts, and you can tell where they are by the pawprint logo on the World Map. Hover over the pawprint logo, and the game will tell you which beast lies there. To help you out, we provided a location for each beast.

Diricawl

You will see a bird-like creature running around this area in the Hogwarts Valley region. Equip your Nab Sack utility spell and catch the beast.

Giant Purple Toad

You will see a Giant Toad running around the water in the South Sea Bog region. Use your Nab Sack utility spell and catch the beast.

Once you have caught one of each species, you can bring them back to the Beasts Classroom and talk to Professor Howin. She will teach you Bombardo, and you will be good to go and use the spell in battle. The spell will cast a large fire circle around you, damaging every enemy in proximity.

Side quests are a great way to learn numerous spells and become the best wizard in Hogwarts Legacy. These include widely popular spells such as Diffindo, Wingardium Leviosa, and many more!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023