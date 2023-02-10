How to Unlock Diffindo in Hogwarts Legacy

Diffindo, one of the stronger damage spells in Hogwarts Legacy, is available a few hours into the main story. Diffindo spell grants the player the ability to cast projectiles that cut through opponents and cover a good amount of ground. This spell can be learned by meeting a few requirements, which we will review in this guide. Keep in mind that you will need to make a few stops along the way if you don’t have the necessary materials.

How to Learn Diffindo Spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Players will have the opportunity to learn Diffindo when they unlock the “Professor Sharp’s Assignment 2” side quest. The side quest is a class assignment, just like how you learn most spells in Hogwarts Legacy, and requires the players to complete a few tasks. These tasks include creating and using the Invisibility Potion and Thunderbrew Potion, which can be made at a Potions Table with the right ingredients. The side quests task is you need to acquire and use an Invisibility Potion and also acquire and use a Thunderbrew Potion against enemies. Below are the ingredients you need to create each potion.

Invisibility Potion – 1 Leaping Toadstool Caps, 1 Knotgrass Sprig, and 1 Troll Bogeys.

Thunderbrew Potion – 1 Leech Juice, 1 Shrivelfig, and 1 Stench of the Dead.

Where to Find All Necessary Ingredients

Your first step would be to purchase the recipes from J. Pippins Shop in Hogsmeade, where the Invisibility Potion recipe costs 500 Gold and the Thunderbrew Potion costs 1,000 Gold. If you don’t have enough Gold, you can always sell your gear.

Once you have the recipes, bring them back to a Potion Table, and you can begin creating each potion. Below are where you can find each ingredient.

Invisibility Potion

Leaping Toadstool Caps – J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade.

Knotgrass Sprig – The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade.

Troll Bogeys – J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade.

Thunderbrew Potion

Shrivelfig Fruit – The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade.

Leech Juice – J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade.

Stench of the Dead – J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade.

Once you have purchased all the right ingredients, bring them back to the Potions Table in the Room of Requirement or Potions Class and craft them. You can use your invisibility potion whenever you want, but the Thunderbrew potion must be used in a battle against enemies for the side quest to be complete. Once you complete each task, head back to Professor Sharp’s classroom, and he will teach you Diffindo!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023