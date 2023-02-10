As you’ll quickly realize in this game, inventory space is going to fill up quickly. Opening every chest you see gives you a chance at picking up gear which will then force you to sell or destroy any excess wares. But the thing is, destroying items won’t yield anything so you want to sell them. Here’s how to sell gear in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Sell Gear in Hogwarts Legacy

This is a problem you’re running into a lot in the early game. With only 20 slots for gear, you’re going to be overflowing with new items before you even step out of the castle. So, to sell your gear, you will have to progress far enough into the story to get access to Hogsmeade. You’ll be introduced to a bunch of new vendors here.

Visit any of these vendors as long as there is an icon with a pile of galleons over the vendor. They might appear as something different on your normal map but will come up as a pile on the mini-map.

Just go up to the NPC vendor and select the option to see their wares. Here, you can either buy items or sell your gear. On consoles, simply click your right bumper button to go onto your Sell Items tab. Only your clothes will appear here.

If you decided to refashion some of this gear using the transmog system, you will have to redo your transmog if you put on a new set of items. Don’t worry, you will keep the styles to use on future items. Also, you should only sell gear in the early game if their stats are lower than what you currently have on.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023