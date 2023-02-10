With over two dozen spells and charms to equip in Hogwarts Legacy, you can’t really use all of them at once. There’s some sorting you have to do in your menus, so there will be some temporary sacrifices. Luckily as we now have more time with the game and experienced all of them, these are the best spells to put in your slots in Hogwarts Legacy.

Best Spells to Put in Spell Slots in Hogwarts Legacy

Keep in mind, this is more for versatility. While each spell has its use either for combat or utility, these will help you with most of the general questing and exploration you do in the game. First, you should put your talent points into all three Spell Knowledge abilities so then you can hold up to a maximum of 16 spells.

So, use the following spells in these groups:

Group 1

Levioso, Accio, Diffindo, Crucio

Group 2

Glacius, Flipendo, Confrigo, Avada Kedavra

Group 3

Arresto Momentum, Depulso, Diffindo, Imperio

Group 4

Disillusionment, Lumos, Reparo, Wingardium Leviosa

The reason for this setup is that each batch of combat spells has a Control, Force, and Damage type to counter other enemies who have the corresponding color bubble on them. One set of spells will be set specifically for utility when you need to explore or do some puzzle-solving.

Of course, this is only a recommendation, but the spells are set in such a way that still creates a good balance of crowd control, direct enemy counters, and playstyle diversity. It should also be noted that the Unforgivable Curses are not going to be reachable until way later into the game. If you’re in the early or mid-game, you can use those slots to fill in another spell from things you already learned.

Finally, other spells like Transfiguration or the Beast items can be used if you want to focus on that side of the game. Since you can easily swap them at any time, just sacrifice one of the offensive sets of spells to work on capturing, grooming, and breeding the magical beasts.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023