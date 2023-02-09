Hogwarts Legacy players will no doubt be busy experiencing all that there is to the game including finding the best brooms that they can possibly get. However, along with that, some may be wondering about the Unforgivable Curses and if there are consequences for using them. This article will take you through everything you need to know about what happens when you use unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy.

Using Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy

There are not any real ramifications for using the unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy so you can do so without worry of it altering any of your overall gameplay experience if you decide to do so. If anyone else sees you using them then you will get some looks and audible sounds of people not liking the fact you are using them but that is everything that will happen.

All in all, this means that you have free reign of whatever spells you are wanting to utilize. However, you won’t be able to use the unforgivable curses in the castle/within the general area of the school but you can use them out in the open world and more places like that.

Every Unforgivable Curse in Hogwarts Legacy and How to Unlock Them

There are three unforgivable curses in total that are part of Hogwarts Legacy. These are Imperio, Crucio, and one of the most well-known: Avada Kevadra. In order to unlock the curses themselves, you will have to proceed through the ‘In the Shadow of’ side quests which you will be following Sebastian’s tasks. Eventually while playing through them you will get the chance of unlocking the curses such as Imperio during the ‘In the Shadow of Time’ side quest.

It should be noted that in order to unlock the curses you will have to actually take the opportunity to learn them during the dialogue. So be sure to choose the correct option of learning them if you choose to do so during the quests. After you do this you can happily add these to the list of your best spells in the game and get back to learning how to make even more money in the experience.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023