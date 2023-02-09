Hogwarts Legacy players will be starting to make their way through the lands of the Wizarding World and whether you are trying to get a helmet from a tomb or otherwise, you likely will want some spare Galleons laying around for use when you need them. Having some spare cash can make all the difference when trying to purchase something that will be beneficial to you in your journey. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to make money in Hogwarts Legacy.

Making Money in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the best ways of making money in Hogwarts Legacy is simply by opening chests which you will find all over the world, especially the chests with the eyeball on them. These can be opened by casting the disillusionment spell/charm and then walking up to the chest and opening them while not observed by the large eyeball. These chests tend to offer a nice little sum of Galleons for you to stock up.

Another great way to earn quick cash in the experience is by selling any gear that you may not need anymore. The best gear pieces to sell will be those with higher rarity as they will net you more Galleons from doing so. Along with this method, if you are simply playing the game at your own pace, you will stock up quite a lot of cash as you proceed through generally and there are also other things you could sell such as beasts to get even more Galleons.

Is the Giminio Spell in Hogwarts Legacy for Duplicating Money?

For fans of the Harry Potter franchise, they may be aware of a spell that goes by the name of Giminio. This is known as the doubling spell and as such, some people may be wondering if it is in the game and the possibility of using it for duplicating money in some way. Unfortunately, Giminio is not in the game as of the time of writing or has yet to be found.

This, therefore, means that you will indeed have to spend your time utilizing the other forms of making money in the game instead of putting your Harry Potter knowledge to use in the title. In the meantime, you can also learn how to create manual saves so that when you acquire more money you can save that progress.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023