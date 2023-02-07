How to Manually Save the Game in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy players are busy delving into everything that the game offers them and there will no doubt be a lot of opportunities for players wanting to perform a save every once in a while. While some have been finding certain bugs and glitches to learn how to report, other players have been working their way through the experience. While doing so, it will be of great benefit to understand the specifics of saving. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to manually save in Hogwarts Legacy.

Manually Saving in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to save manually in the game all you will have to do is open up the pause menu (book) while playing and then scroll the wheel to the ‘Settings’ section. Press/click on that and then there will be a button labeled as ‘Save Game’, press this, and then you will get the opportunity to select a save slot to save in or overwrite the previous save that was there.

It should be noted that at most moments in the game, you will get the opportunity to pause the game so this means that you will be able to manually save quite frequently whenever you feel the need to. Although the game does of course autosave, it is great to utilize this feature when you think it could be useful.

How Often Should I Save Manually in Hogwarts Legacy?

Choosing when to manually save for your witch or wizard can be something that some players might overlook but it can be used as a great tactical feature when utilized correctly. If you know that you will be traveling to somewhere dangerous that could bring great harm to your character in the game then you will likely want to create a manual save to ensure that you are safe if anything happens.

Nonetheless, if you are simply just traveling around, it will be beneficial to save every once in a while anyway.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023