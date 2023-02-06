Hogwarts Legacy is attracting a lot of attention and many people who are interested in the game are starting to take their first steps into the Wizarding World and many may find some glitches during their playthrough. Whether they have been a fan of the universe for a long time or are simply wanting to see what Avalanche Software has created in the particular year the game takes place, there will be a lot of players roaming through the world on their own and likely will find some kind of glitch during their time within it. This article will take you through how to report a Hogwarts Legacy bug or glitch.

Reporting a Hogwarts Legacy Glitch or Bug to Avalanche Software

In order to report a glitch to the development team in charge of the game you can do so by visiting the official website and going to the bug reporting section accessible through the link. When you are on the web page you will notice that it isn’t immediately clear where you can actually report a bug. You can view a lot of the glitches/bugs listed in the active/open section but in order to report a bug you will have to look to the top right of the page and click on the ‘Report a Bug’ button in the header of the site.

Once you have pressed on that, you will be prompted to log into your Warner Bros. Games account which if you don’t have you can create one and then afterward proceed to report the glitch that you have found.

Why Should I Report a Bug or Glitch For Hogwarts Legacy?

You may be wondering why it’s worth reporting a glitch in the game and the reason for this is that ultimately you will be helping others by doing so including the development team. Whenever a pesky glitch appears for you, it is likely that it will be affecting others too. By reporting a glitch via the official method, the developers will observe the glitch must faster and be able to fix it if they have the resources to do so at the time.

You will be able to get back to playing Hogwarts Legacy on your Steam Deck or preferred platform in no time.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023