Can You Play Hogwarts Legacy on the Steam Deck?

Are you wondering if you can play Hogwarts Legacy on the Steam Deck? Nothing sounds more magical than exploring the Wizarding World from the comfort of your bed (or anywhere you choose, for that matter). The Steam Deck is a marvelous device and has opened up a world of possibilities for us because it acts as a portkey for us to travel into the Harry Potter universe. However, the release of Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed for another popular handheld device, the Nintendo Switch, so it is only natural that you wonder if you can play it on the Steam Deck. Here is everything you need to know to play Hogwarts Legacy on the Steam Deck and how well it will perform.

Will Your Steam Deck Run Hogwarts Legacy at Launch?

Yes, you can play Hogwarts Legacy on the Steam Deck at launch. Valve has already given Hogwarts Legacy the Verified status, which means you can expect the game to run smoothly on your steam deck. Hogwarts Legacy will also be fully functional and work great with the built-in controls and display. Here is what a Verified status from Valve means:

All functionality is accessible when using the default controller configuration

This game shows Stead Deck controller icons

In-game interface text is legible on Steam Deck

This game’s default graphics configuration performs well on Steam Deck

Note: You must have an active internet connection for the game’s first-time setup.

Remember that you will not be able to transfer your save from the PC version over to a console version. However, Steam offers cloud saving, so you can swap between your Steam Deck and your PC seamlessly as you see fit.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023