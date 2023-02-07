Should You Be a Witch or Wizard in Hogwarts Legacy? All Differences Explained

If you pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy and are playing early, one of the first decisions you’ll need to make is whether to pick a witch or a wizard. What makes Hogwarts Legacy special is that it is inclusive of all people by allowing you to make any character you want and then allowing you to select a gender at the end. Here is whether you should pick witch or wizard in Hogwarts Legacy.

All Differences Between Witch and Wizard in Hogwarts Legacy, Explained

The decision to pick witch or wizard in Hogwarts Legacy isn’t as hard as solving the Bell Tower puzzle, but some people want to know if there are any significant differences or advantages one has over the other. In short, the choice to pick witch is to pick female and the choice to pick wizard is to pick male.

There are no differences whatsoever between witch and wizard. The goal of this decision is to help you roleplay the character you want to play. Whether you’ve selected the more masculine voice or the more feminine voice and no matter what your hairstyle looks like, you can select wizard or witch in Hogwarts Legacy.

And that’s it. That’s everything you need to know about choosing witch or wizard in Hogwarts Legacy. You won’t get different choices or special treatment. Much like choosing your house, the decision for which gender you choose is yours to make and will only affect the story you choose to tell.

Whether you choose to play as yourself, a version of yourself, or a fictional character, what makes Hogwarts Legacy great is that you can write whatever story you want to right.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023