Best Talents to Unlock First in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy boasts a skill tree-like mechanic that goes by the name of Talents. These talents are your upgrades and fall under five categories: Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and Room of Requirement. Making the right upgrades early in the game is essential for improving combat, potions, and other traits. So what should you upgrade first? We have our recommendations for the first 5 Talents you should acquire below.

Best Talents to Acquire Early in Hogwarts Legacy

Each category under the “Talents” section has its purpose. Spells focus on improving your spell strength and abilities, Dark Arts specialize in spells associated with dark magic, Core will help with your overall effectiveness, Stealth helps with your ability to sneak around, and Room of Requirement enhances your use of potions and combat plants. Each has a significant purpose, but only a few should be your focus early on in the game. By the time you unlock the Talent tree, you should be around level 9 or 10, meaning you will have around 5 Talent Spoints to spend. Here are the five skills you should acquire.

Spell Knowledge

First and foremost, you will be learning many spells throughout your journey through Hogwarts, and to equip them all, you will need to have enough space. The talent “Spell Knowledge” under the core section should be one of your first, as it will allow you to create a whole new Spell Set. Having more than one spell set makes it easier to switch between your Utility spells, Disillusionment and Reparo, and your damage spells.

Protego Absorption

Next, you will want to acquire Protego Absorption, located under the same section. Protego Absorption will allow you to increase your Ancient Magic Meter quicker, especially if you land perfect blocks. The quicker your meter fills up, the faster you can use your strong finisher move, which can be helpful against a group of enemies.

Wiggenweld Potency

After that, it would be wise to unlock Wiggenweld Potency, located under the Core. This talent will make your potions more potent, increasing their healing power. You will find yourself healing a ton as you continue into the main story, and having the opportunity to craft an improved version of the Wiggenweld potion will come a long way.

Your Preferred Spells

Your last two points should be allocated to the spells you use the most in combat, but we still have our recommendation. We recommend using your final two points towards Incendio Mastery and Levioso Mastery to help with crowd control. The former will set the ground ablaze, damaging every enemy in your proximity, while the latter will levitate a group of enemies instead of one. These two will make dealing with a swarm of enemies much more manageable.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!