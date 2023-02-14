Hogwarts Legacy players will be busy flying around the Wizarding World quickly with their brooms but many may have been wondering whereabouts Hadgrid’s Hut has been included within the game. When they decide to start some exploration that is the point at which they will be wanting all of the details on the famous locations from the franchise added to the experience. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get to Hagrid’s Hut in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hagrid’s Hut Location in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to reach Hagrid’s Hut you will have to first complete the tutorial section of Hogwarts Legacy which could be technically said to last until you reach the castle itself and venture outside into the open world. After which, you can make your way across the main bridge near the Clock Tower Courtyard in Hogwarts. Proceed forwards and down the path on the left-hand side and you will notice a small hut that appears to be representative of Hagrid’s Hut.

Even though Hagrid’s Hut is sometimes thought to be much closer to the Forbidden Forest, in Hogwarts Legacy it has been placed relatively close to the castle. Notably, in the first two movies, the hut was seen to be much closer to the castle and given the fact Hogwarts Legacy is set before the events of those, it ties in better to have the hut close.

Are There Any Secrets Near Hagrid’s Hut?

Yes, behind the hut there is a small grave to be found with a Hippogriff sculpture carved onto it, this is a beautiful representation of what we believe to be a memorial towards the late actor, Robbie Coltrane. It also may be a reference to Buckbeard as he lived with Hagrid. The full hut is worth exploring and if you ever get the time to do so in the game it is nice to go and visit the area.

Before you get back to gathering Puffskeins in the game, you can have some time to explore the beautiful world which awaits you in the experience.

Hogwarts Legacy is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023