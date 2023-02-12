How to Increase Speed and Fly Faster on a Broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy players are certainly going to be encountering a lot of exciting features within the experience such as broom flying and they may want to fly to a faster degree. Whether you have been busy finding Toad Statues and hidden rooms or simply just completing the main story quests, it is worth knowing how to fly quicker. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to fly faster on a Broom in Hogwarts Legacy.

Flying Faster on a Broom in Hogwarts Legacy With Speed Bursts

When you are flying on your Broom in the air you can get a quick burst of speed by pressing/holding L2 on PlayStation, LT on Xbox, or Left-Click on PC. There is no pre-requisite to unlocking this Speed Burst feature for Brooms so you can quickly accelerate faster than usual without having to put in too much work.

In terms of using the Speed Bursts, we have found that chaining them together in quick succession by simply holding the button/key for a few seconds, letting go, then speeding up again can be extremely effective. Furthermore, make sure to use the feature while you are accelerating with your Broom to get even more speed.

How to Get Broom Upgrades For Flying Even Faster in Hogwarts Legacy

If you are finding that the speed bursts still aren’t fast enough for your tastes then thankfully there is indeed another way you can get whizzing around on your Broom even quicker. Firstly, you will need to complete the quest ‘Flight Test’ offered by Albie Weekes in the Spintwitches Broom shop. After you have completed the main story quest where you learn to fly on a Broom you will be able to shop at the store and get the quest.

When you have completed the quest, Albie will be in touch soon with the player to inform them of a new upgrade available. You will get this message through the regular Owl Post section of the Field Guide menu. When you get this you can then head back to the Broom store and speak to Albie to then browse the store and purchase a ‘Broom Upgrade’ for 1000 Galleons. This will make you fly even faster on your Broom as it increases both the speed and acceleration of the broom.

Hogwarts Legacy is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 12th, 2023