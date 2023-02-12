How to Mount Broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Are you wondering how to mount your broom in Hogwarts Legacy after unlocking the ability to fly? Flying opens up so much more of the world in Hogwarts Legacy and is an expeditious way to traverse the map. However, it is only helpful if you understand how to do things with your broom, like mount it. Once you have the basics down, we have tips and tricks to help you become the most skilled broom flyer in the Wizarding World since Viktor Krum. After that, the sky’s the limit with purchasing new brooms or upgrading your broom. Here is how to mount your broom in Hogwarts Legacy and much more.

How to Use Broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Here is how to mount your broom if you are playing with a controller:

Press and hold the L1 or LB button Press the B or Circle button Your character will now mount their broom

Here is how to mount your broom if you are playing with a mouse and keyboard:

Press and hold the Tab button

Press the 3 key

Your character will now mount their broom

Broom Tips and Tricks

You will want to get used to your broom before you go full speed ahead. The easiest way to practice controlling your broom is to start at average speed, where your character is sitting upright. Then, increase the speed by using the Speed Burst button and letting go of it. You will stop quickly and gradually get used to controlling at higher speeds.

Once you feel comfortable with this, you can increase your flight speed. You will want to use the (Hold) Flight Speed at first because it is easier to stop yourself by letting go of the button instead of having to toggle it on and off like you would with the (Toggle) Flight Speed button. This will take a bit to get used to because you have to have good timing when lowering it if you need to stop, make sudden turns, or dismount.

While your UI doesn’t show it as possible, you can use your Revelio spell while mounted and flying on your broom. This will reveal a wide area giving you a pretty good idea of the landmarks around you. This is especially useful if you are doing a Merlin Trial because the objectives can be well hidden.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023