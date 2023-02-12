Hogwarts Legacy is full of secrets and with the number of hidden areas dotted all over the place, it is no surprise that a few may be missed from time to time such as the Toad Statue entrance. This is found close to where you learned how to open the map wall room so you will be taking in similar sights on the trip to this area. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to find and enter the Toad Statue room in Hogwarts Legacy.

Finding and Entering the Toad Statue Room in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to find the Toad Statue, you will need to go to the South Wing of Hogwarts Castle, specifically traveling to the ‘Faculty Tower’ Floo Flame will let you get to the statue much quicker. When you have successfully traveled to the tower, proceed down the hallway and down the spiral staircase for one flight. You will notice the knight armor standing in front of you down the stairs and also the map wall on the far back side.

Once you are at the bottom of the spiral staircase, look to your left and there will be an interactable Toad Statue. Make sure you are quite close to the Statue or you will not get the interactable prompt appearing. Some people might run past this small side area when they reach the bottom of the stairs as we did for the first few times. All you have to do now to access the hidden room is interact with the statue and it will eat you and bring you to the room.

What Gear Will I Get For Accessing the Hidden Area in Hogwarts Legacy?

Inside the room, you will find a chest and we received the Sabre-Brown wand handle which has a lovely golden design with wood inlays, it is a brilliant handle to add to your collection. Apart from that, there isn’t too much more to this hidden room but it definitely has a unique and interesting way of access.

Now once you have acquired the gear, you can get back to opening up other chests throughout the Wizarding World such as one found next to a Golden Snitch.

Hogwarts Legacy is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 12th, 2023