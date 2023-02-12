Hogwarts Legacy: How to Get the Golden Snitch Chest in the Room of Requirement

Hogwarts Legacy has chests scattered about all over the Wizarding World for you to collect happily but some are more difficult to access than others such as the chest close to the Golden Snitch. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to chase after any Golden Snitches in Quidditch after you have learned how to mount your broom. This is because the sport hasn’t made an appearance within the game, although with this Golden Snitch flying close to the chest it will be great to listen to the sounds. This article will inform you how to get the Golden Snitch chest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Getting the Golden Snitch Chest in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to get the Golden Snitch Chest you will have to proceed through the intro section of the Room of Requirement until you hear and see a Golden Snitch whizz past you going toward a small corner blocked by wooden planks. Simply use the ‘Accio’ spell on the crate at the bottom right section to reveal a hidden path underneath the cabinet. When you have done so, proceed through and then cast Leviosa and Accio on the crate in the center of the Golden Snitch room to move it toward you.

After which, you can proceed back out of the hidden area and look through the gap in the wooden planks and use Accio on the crate on which the chest is sitting. Pull it towards you until it is as close to the planks as possible. After it is there, simply walk up to the chest and interact with it to open the chest.

Is It Possible to Get the Golden Snitch in the Room of Requirement?

There is sadly not any way to reach the Golden Snitch in the room but you can indeed choose to stand and watch it for a while if you’d like. It will continuously fly about and make the Wizarding World fan-adored sound which is one of the things that the Golden Snitches are also known for.

Now that you have got the chest in the Room of Requirement you can go and start moving furniture about until your heart is content with all of the work.

Hogwarts Legacy is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 12th, 2023