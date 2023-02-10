How Do You Move Furniture in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has a vast number of features for you to enjoy and one of them is the ability to move furniture around. However, unfortunately, it may be different from the way you would expect — that is not to say that you won’t still have fun doing it though so it’s great to know exactly what to do in order to shift the furniture. Before you get started, you may want to spend some time resting up and then preparing for the journey that is awaiting you. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to move furniture in Hogwarts Legacy.

Moving Furniture in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to move furniture you will have to first go to the Room of Requirements as this is the only place in the game as of the moment that you will be able to move furniture about. When you are finally inside the Room you will be able to conjure up various pieces of equipment, furniture, and devices that you can place into the room itself. In order to conjure anything you will need to collect Moonstones which are easily gathered outside in the open world when you find them such as from near rocky areas or caverns. There will be a blue (colored) aura surrounding them and all you have to do is perform a simple cast at the Moonstone and you can collect them.

Notably, you will have to use the Altering Spell on these furniture pieces once they have been placed down. It is at this point that you can then move the actual furniture around and even change its size within the room. It is a really fun mechanic so it is a shame that it is only available in one particular area of Hogwarts Legacy.

Why Can I Only Move Furniture in the Room of Requirements?

Since the Room of Requirements almost acts like personal living quarters for the player it makes sense why this is the main area where you are able to move furniture around. Although it would be extremely fun and chaotic to move almost any piece of furniture around in various parts of the castle, it could cause a few issues with too many options and also simply clutter up the world.

Nonetheless, it would be interesting if a mod was ever created where the player could suddenly start conjuring and altering furniture outside of the Room of Requirements for a bit of fun whenever they wanted to.

Hogwarts Legacy is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023