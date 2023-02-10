If you’re looking to advance time in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ve come to the right place. Time plays a huge role in the game, as certain quests can only be done during certain times of the day, and some collectibles can only be found at night. While you can’t use the Time-Turner necklace to assist you, there’s an easy shortcut you can use to manipulate time in the game, allowing you to fast-forward to the time you want and quickly complete quests. If you’re wondering how to do so, here’s how to advance time in Hogwarts Legacy!

How to Advance or Skip Time in Hogwarts Legacy

The easiest way to advance time in Hogwarts Legacy is by opening the map and clicking the Wait option on the bottom right of the map. On the console, that would be pressing the right analog stick or the R3 button. Doing this will advance the time to the next day or night. This is a great way to skip ahead if you’re trying to complete a quest that requires you to wait for a specific time of day.

Unfortunately, there are some restrictions regarding advancing time in Hogwarts Legacy. One of which is you’re unable to advance the time by the hour, meaning that you can only fast forward to the next day or night. In addition, The Room of Requirement also doesn’t allow you to use the Wait option. Outside of that, you can manipulate the time as you will to help you progress through the game.

That’s all you need to know about how to skip time in Hogwarts Legacy. This can be extremely useful if you need to do certain quests or just try to speedrun the game. While you’re here, make sure you get the most out of your Hogwarts Legacy experience by earning all the free cosmetics and learning the best spells. Have fun on your wizarding journey!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.