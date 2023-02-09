Best Hogwarts Legacy Mods: Arachnophobia, Reshades, and More

Hogwarts Legacy isn’t even officially out yet and it already has an active mod community on Nexusmods. And good news, if you couldn’t play Hogwarts Legacy because you have arachnophobia, there is an arachnophobia mod created just for you. The mod community is just getting started, but here are the best mods in Hogwarts Legacy so far.

Best Mods in Hogwarts Legacy

Before we get started, all of these mods are found on Nexusmods which is a safe and official website for mods in practically any game. Of course, the mods are only available for PC users, but on Nexusmods, you can scroll through, select the one you want, and there are download and install instructions there for you.

The aforementioned mod that is already one of the best is the “Arachnophobia Mode” mod in Hogwarts Legacy. This mod is essential for some as Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of spiders. This mod changes all the spiders in the game into boxes.

Another very popular mod is the “Paler Skins for Player Character” mod that makes the white skin tones a lot paler for both witches and wizards. This mod is especially great for people that want to go the Twilight meets Harry Potter vibe.

Since there have been a lot of PC bugs and errors, and even with the best PC settings Hogwarts Legacy struggles, a very popular mod is the “Cinematic and Realistic Reshade” mod. This mod improves the graphics, lightning, oversaturation, and texture details. Also, there won’t be any FPS loss with this mod.

Lastly, a mod that is almost required for every game is the Thomas the Train mod. Hogwarts Legacy has one and it is called “ThomasBroom.” As you probably guessed, it turns your broom into Thomas the Train, so you can fly around as Thomas himself.

There are so many mods in Hogwarts Legacy and more get added every day. The graphic and reshade mods that enhance the visual quality of the game are definitely worth checking out as well as the sillier mods like Thomas the Train. Check Nexusmods for yourself to browse the available Hogwarts Legacy mods.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023