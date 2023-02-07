Best Hogwarts Legacy PC Performance Settings: Reduce Lag and Maximize FPS

Are you wondering what the best Hogwarts Legacy PC performance settings are to reduce lag and maximize FPS? Have you been experiencing lag or stutter issues while playing Hogwarts Legacy? Specific areas of the game (the Owlery and Hogsmeade we are looking at you), areas with many people, and sequences with lots of visual effects, can cause your PC performance issues. This can be frustrating because it breaks the immersion of being a student at Hogwarts. Unfortunately, Hogwart Legacy’s built-in Benchmark tool doesn’t provide the optimal settings. Have no fear, though, because we will. Here are the best Hogwarts Legacy PC performance Settings that will reduce lag and maximize FPS so you can have a frustration-free play experience.

Best Hogwarts Legacy PC Performance Settings to Reduce Lag and Maximize FPS

The settings below should be optimal for the majority of PCs out there. However, knowing there isn’t a 100% size fits all solution is essential. This means that you will need to know your PC’s components and adjust the settings below to find the perfect balance for you. The below setting should make that job a bit easier for you, though, since so many options are available to customize.

Display Options

Here are the best Display Options:

Window Mode: Windowed Fullscreen

Windowed Fullscreen Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS (if your GPU supports it)

Nvidia DLSS (if your GPU supports it) Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Auto (if your GPU supports it)

Nvidia DLSS Auto (if your GPU supports it) Frame Generation: On (if supported)

On (if supported) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On (if your GPU supports it)

: On (if your GPU supports it) VSync: Off

Off Framerate : Uncapped

: Uncapped Motion Blur: Off

Graphics Options

Here are the best Graphics Options:

Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Sky Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: Medium

Medium Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Note: The settings menu in Hogwarts Legacy does an excellent job of providing an in-game description of each setting. Make sure to reference these if you are unsure what a particular setting does or if you should mess with it when finding the perfect settings for your PC.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023