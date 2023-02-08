Hogwarts Legacy Isn’t Even Out and it Has Well Over 1 Million Players

Hogwarts Legacy isn’t even out yet and it has well over a million players playing it. To backtrack, the Hogwarts Legacy early access was released on Tuesday, February 7, which is why so many players are already picking their house and flying through the open world. The full game releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Friday, February 10.

Hogwarts Legacy already passing a million players in its early access is incredible. It is extremely rare for a game to hit these numbers this early. For comparison, Elden Ring, the best game of 2022, peaked at an all-time total number of around 950,000 players.

According to Steamdb, the current all-time peak of Hogwarts Legacy players on Steam alone is a little over 1,250,000. Granted, these one million and a quarter players are the total amount of Steam players.

Since Hogwarts Legacy is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the number of total players playing Hogwarts Legacy could easily be double that. Also, since Hogwarts Legacy has only been out for a day and is still in its early access period available only to those who bought the Deluxe Edition, the total number of Hogwarts Legacy players will likely be much higher.

On top of all of that, Hogwarts Legacy will roll out to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year. With that in mind, the total number of all-time players for Hogwarts Legacy will only grow.

The Wizarding World has been immensely popular ever since the first Harry Potter book. However, what makes Hogwarts Legacy so good is the realization of the dream that many people have had of creating a character and writing their own Hogwarts story. Hogwarts Legacy will continue to grow and be played all year long. Depending on how other highly anticipated games do this year, Hogwarts Legacy might be game of the year.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023